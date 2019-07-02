OFFERS
Letter: It’s a poem, not a law

Originally Published: July 2, 2019 8 p.m.

Editor:

Regarding the political cartoon Wednesday, June 26, 2019: “Didn’t they say give me your tired, your poor” etc. This is not the law of the land. It isn’t any kind of law. It is from a poem (“The New Colossus”) written by Emma Lazarus in about 1883 and auctioned off to help raise funds to build the base for the Statue of Liberty, which was given to the U.S. by France, and the passage was not even a part of the base until 1903.

I am tired of people who don’t have any idea what they are talking about pushing these “laws” on us when they have no legal standing and little real meaning. It is nothing but a well-intentioned, emotional, charming poem: nothing more, nothing less.

Real laws are not about sentiment, but are based on genuine needs of the people of the land and the land itself. I may sound hard-hearted, but it’s time for the rest of the world to step forward and start taking care of their own people and needs and stop expecting us to pay for it all.

In the past 100 years or so we have fought to give them the opportunity to thrive on their own, much as we have done, and we don’t get any thanks for our contributions of lives, wealth and our natural resources. We only get hatred and scorn.

Also, please stop saying that the U.S. is a democracy. It is no such thing, but it is a democratic republic. Do a bit of research at the library and you can discover what the difference is.

Tomorrow we will once again celebrate the independence of our great nation. It is sad that so few know what they are celebrating.

Happy Birthday, America, and thanks for still standing tall against those who would destroy us through intent or ignorance.

Tom Taylor

Prescott

