House committee files lawsuit for Trump tax returns
WASHINGTON — A House committee sued the Trump administration in federal court Tuesday for access to President Donald Trump's tax returns, setting up a legal showdown over the records.
The House Ways and Means Committee said it needs the documents for an investigation into tax law compliance by the president, among other things. It asked the court to order the administration to turn over the documents.
The committee originally demanded six years of Trump's tax records in early April under a law that says the Internal Revenue Service "shall furnish" the returns of any taxpayer to a handful of top lawmakers. But Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told the committee in May that he wouldn't be turning over the returns to the Democratic-controlled House.
Mnuchin concluded that the Treasury Department is "not authorized to disclose the requested returns and return information." The Justice Department in a legal opinion backed Mnuchin's position, saying the request lacked a legitimate legislative purpose and was an "unprecedented" use of congressional authority.
The committee said in its lawsuit that the administration has refused to turn over the documents "in order to shield President Trump's tax return information from Congressional scrutiny."
"Without reviewing the requested return materials, the Committee cannot ensure that the IRS's audit process is functioning fairly and effectively, understand how provisions of the tax code are impacted by President Trump's returns or exercise its legislative judgment to determine whether changes to the code may be warranted," the lawsuit said.
The president has "declined to follow the practice of every elected President since Richard Nixon of voluntarily disclosing their tax returns," the lawsuit said.
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
- Gun used to kill Chino Valley girl was stolen weapon
- Update: DPS identifies Chino Valley man who died in head-on collision near Paulden
- Paulden man arrested in Highway 89 crash that killed 2 teens in March, CVPD says
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Missing Prescott man’s pickup found at remote ranch; search for him continues
- Dump truck damages traffic signals in Prescott Valley; temporary repairs underway
- Prescott man said he lost his way on hike before rescue crews found him
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- Gun used to kill Chino Valley girl was stolen weapon
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
02
|
Prescott Toastmasters
|
TUE
02
|
Red Cross blood donation
|
TUE
02
|
Prescott Library events
|
TUE
02
|
The Future of Medicare in Yavapai County
|
TUE
02
|
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...