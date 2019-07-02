OFFERS
Fourth of July fireworks can be dangerous for pets

The Fourth of July is a fun and exciting time with fireworks and celebrations of our nation’s birthday. However, for our pets, it can be a scary and dangerous time. (Courtesy)

The Fourth of July is a fun and exciting time with fireworks and celebrations of our nation's birthday. However, for our pets, it can be a scary and dangerous time. (Courtesy)

LOREE WALDEN, Special to the Courier
Originally Published: July 2, 2019 9:48 p.m.

The Fourth of July is a fun and exciting time with fireworks and celebrations of our nation’s birthday.

However, for our pets, it can be a scary and dangerous time. What might be perfectly harmless to humans could potentially be fatal to your pet. Here are a few tips from Yavapai Humane Society to help keep your pets safe during the holiday and all summer long.

The temperature is up, so it’s important to watch for signs of heatstroke; excessive panting, weakness, high fever, darkened gums and vomiting are just a few the things to watch for. Do not leave your dog in your car, as the temperature can rise over 30 degrees in just 10 minutes, and try to walk your dog early in the morning or late in the evening.

Remember that even when it is 77 degrees outside, the pavement is 125 degrees, and we need to use good judgment when it comes to our pets.

For the Fourth of July, the safest place for your pet to be is inside your home and not outside in your backyard or at one of the firework celebrations happening around town.

The fireworks, noise and crowds may spook them and make them run away, get lost or hit by a car. Put them in a familiar room in your home with things that comfort them like a toy they like to play with or their bed and blanket.

Put some calming music on or keep the TV on for them and give them some treats.

Remember, foods that are safe for us can potentially be fatal for pets. With backyard barbecues and picnics happening all summer, remember to avoid letting your pet eat any of the following; chocolate, corn on the cob, avocados, onions, garlic, fatty foods, caffeine, grapes, raisins and macadamia nuts. The full list of foods to avoid can be found online through different sources. Another thing to avoid letting your pet ingest is alcohol, which is poisonous to both cats and dogs and can result in coma or death from respiratory failure.

While barbecuing, remember to be careful that your pet doesn’t come in contact with lighter fluid, and beware of hot grills.

Make sure that your pet is microchipped and that your information attached to the microchip is correct. Have an identification tag on your pet with contact information, and consider enrolling in Finding Rover, which is a free pet facial recognition lost-and-found site that helps to reunite lost pets with their owners. Signing up is easy at findingrover.com. Yavapai Humane Society has partnered with Finding Rover, as have many other shelters in Arizona.

Finally, never use fireworks around your pets. There is the potential of severe burns and injuries to their paws and face. The noise of fireworks going off that close could cause severe ear damage and scare them enough to have them run away. Some fireworks contain arsenic, potassium nitrate and other toxic substances so never let your pet near them.

Everyone at Yavapai Humane Society wishes you and your pets a happy and safe summer and Fourth of July.

Information provided by Yavapai Humane Society.

