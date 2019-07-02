Editorial: Betsy Ross flag is about Revolution, not slavery
We live in a nation of knee-jerk reactions. Case in point: Shoe manufacturer Nike has pulled a flag-themed tennis shoe after former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick complained to the shoemaker.
The shoe’s heel has a U.S. flag with 13 white stars in a circle on it, known as the Betsy Ross flag. The Associated Press reported that Kaepernick, a Nike endorser, told the company he and others found the flag symbol offensive because of its connection to slavery. The Air Max 1 USA shoe had already been sent to retailers to go on sale this week for the July Fourth holiday.
Unfortunately, Nike has kowtowed to Kaepernick, who has become a master of not utilizing his status for the best; the whole kneeling during the National Anthem protest would have been more effective had he and his supporters used their millions in a positive way, speaking out and seeking true change through the system.
Thankfully, Arizona has a governor who is not so forgiving.
Gov. Doug Ducey, after hearing the Nike news on Tuesday, lashed out at the company’s decision to yank the sneaker, tweeting that he is asking the state’s Commerce Authority to withdraw all financial incentives for the company. Nike has planned a manufacturing plant – and as many as 500 jobs – for a site on the west side of metro Phoenix.
“Arizona’s economy is doing just fine without Nike. We don’t need to suck up to companies that consciously denigrate our nation’s history,” Ducey wrote.
The Betsy Ross flag is connected to slavery only because it was the nation’s flag during that time. That does not make it a slavery flag. The shoe does not celebrate an era in U.S. history when slavery was legal and commonplace; the flag has a place in history and patriotism, not being a symbol of extreme views.
The flag is more about the American Revolution, nothing more.
When Americans understand that our country is one of opportunity we will be better off. While “those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it,” tearing down every vestige of history is not the answer.
As a newspaper, we favor First Amendment rights. If you want to write a letter to the editor for publication or stand on a downtown street corner shouting at traffic, you have those rights.
We side with Ducey, and say Kaepernick should get out his soapbox.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
- Paulden man arrested in Highway 89 crash that killed 2 teens in March, CVPD says
- Gun used to kill Chino Valley girl was stolen weapon
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- Dump truck damages traffic signals in Prescott Valley; temporary repairs underway
- Prescott man said he lost his way on hike before rescue crews found him
- Update: DPS identifies Chino Valley man who died in head-on collision near Paulden
- Update: Missing Prescott man found safe, in good condition
- YCSO investigating after nude photos of teen posted on social media
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- Update: DPS identifies Chino Valley man who died in head-on collision near Paulden
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
02
|
Prescott Toastmasters
|
TUE
02
|
Red Cross blood donation
|
TUE
02
|
Prescott Library events
|
TUE
02
|
The Future of Medicare in Yavapai County
|
TUE
02
|
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...