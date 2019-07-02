OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, July 03
Weather  65.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Dodgers beat D-backs 5-4 on 5 straight walks in 9th
MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez (14) celebrates his two-run home run with Max Muncy (13) during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez (14) celebrates his two-run home run with Max Muncy (13) during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

BETH HARRIS, AP Sports Writer
Originally Published: July 2, 2019 11:07 p.m.

LOS ANGELES — Cody Bellinger's bases-loaded walk — the fifth in a row given up by Arizona's bullpen with two outs — forced in the winning run in the ninth and helped the Los Angeles Dodgers edge the Diamondbacks 5-4 Tuesday night.

Greg Holland (1-1) appeared to lose total command after retiring his first two batters. He walked pinch-hitters Chris Taylor and Kyle Garlick and Alex Verdugo to load the bases.

Matt Beaty then walked on four pitches to bring in the tying run and keep the bases loaded as Holland exited.

T.J. McFarland nearly hit Bellinger in the elbow, but he jumped out of the way. McFarland walked him on six pitches, forcing in the winning run.

Yimi Garcia (1-2) pitched the ninth to earn the win.

The D-backs blew an early 3-0 lead and staved off scoring threats in the seventh and eighth only to have Holland and McFarland implode in the ninth.

Bellinger beat the shift in the eighth, stroking a double to left center with five D-backs players stacked on the right side of the field. The All-Star was hitless in his first three at-bats after going 7-for-23 on the Dodgers' just completed seven-game trip.

Max Muncy and Enriquè Hernàndez struck out swinging to end the inning.

Taylor tripled to deep center in the seventh and nearly lost his balance rounding second before sliding head-first into third. But Garlick struck out swinging and Verdugo grounded out to pitcher Andrew Chafin to end the inning.

Adam Jones grounded into a fielder's choice to third base, scoring Ketel Marte to put Arizona ahead 4-3 in the fifth.

Nick Ahmed staked the D-backs to a 3-0 lead in the second with a two-run homer that hit the top of the wall in center and bounced out. It came on the first pitch from Ross Stripling.

Eduardo Escobar's two-out RBI double in the first scored Arizona's first run.

Stripling produced the Dodgers' first run with a two-out RBI single in the second.

Hernàndez's slugged a two-run homer that tied it 3-all in the fourth.

Arizona starter Taylor Clarke gave up three runs and five hits in 3 2/3 innings. The right-hander struck out one and walked three.

Stripling allowed four runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out seven and walked two in his eighth start of the season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: 3B Justin Turner was out of the lineup because of residual soreness from being hit on the left elbow by a pitch from Colorado's Chad Bettis a day earlier. X-rays on his elbow and left wrist (hit by a pitch on March 29) were negative. ... OF A.J. Pollock (elbow surgery) and INF Corey Seager (strained left hamstring) are expected to return after the All-Star break. Pollock will have a minor league rehab assignment first, while nothing has been set for Seager. ... INF David Freese (strained left hamstring) will be back Friday or Saturday.

UP NEXT

D-backs: RHP Merrill Kelly (7-8, 4.00 ERA) leads National League rookies in innings pitched (99.0) and is second in both wins and strikeouts (79). He's coming off a loss at the Giants last week, when he allowed three runs and seven hits in five innings.

Dodgers: RHP Walker Buehler (8-1, 3.43), a newly named All Star, is 1-0 with a 3.47 ERA in four career starts against Arizona. He's held D-backs batters to a .163 average.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Escobar’s homer lifts D-backs over Dodgers, tightens NL West
Diamondbacks drop Dodgers to second in NL West with 7-2 win
D-backs top Dodgers 8-5, end winning streak at 6 games
Pollock hits HR, but D-backs fall, 5-2
Kemp, Dodgers rally again, beat Arizona 3-2 to stay in 1st

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
03
Beginners Conversational Spanish,
WED
03
Prescott Coin Club
THU
04
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
04
Fourth of July Celebration, City of Prescott,
THU
04
Fourth of July Celebration Town of Prescott Valley
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries