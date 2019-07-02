Chino Valley man killed after target shooting
No arrests made as investigation continues
A Chino Valley man was fatally shot Sunday afternoon after he and a friend were target shooting about four miles north of Paulden.
According to a news release dated July 2 from Dwight D’Evelyn, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) Public Affairs coordinator, deputies got the call about 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 30, and arrived at the location on a service road off Highway 89 north of Paulden. They found Jose Cruz, 25, administering first aid to Angel Perez, 25. Both men are Chino Valley residents.
Perez died at the scene.
In preliminary statements by Cruz, he explained that he and Perez had finished target shooting with AR-15 rifles. Cruz placed his rifle on a table they were using to hold weapons during the shoot. Cruz had taken the empty magazine out of his rifle.
When they finished shooting with other firearms, Cruz took his AR-15 rifle, which he believed was unloaded, and laid it on the tailgate of the truck. Intending to place the rifle in its case, he grabbed the rifle by the empty magazine well. At this time, Perez was walking towards the tailgate when the rifle went off, and a round struck Perez in his mid-section.
Detectives interviewed Cruz extensively and have not made an arrest.
“The case remains under review as additional information is being gathered from physical evidence at the scene, along with a pending forensic examination of the rifle and the autopsy. There were no initially evident signs of foul play,” D’Evelyn stated.
When the investigation is complete, YCSO will submit the case to the County Attorney for a charging decision, if any are sought.
Follow Sue Tone on Twitter @ToneNotes. Reach her at stone@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
- Paulden man arrested in Highway 89 crash that killed 2 teens in March, CVPD says
- Gun used to kill Chino Valley girl was stolen weapon
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- Dump truck damages traffic signals in Prescott Valley; temporary repairs underway
- Prescott man said he lost his way on hike before rescue crews found him
- Update: DPS identifies Chino Valley man who died in head-on collision near Paulden
- Update: Missing Prescott man found safe, in good condition
- YCSO investigating after nude photos of teen posted on social media
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- Gun used to kill Chino Valley girl was stolen weapon
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
02
|
Prescott Toastmasters
|
TUE
02
|
Red Cross blood donation
|
TUE
02
|
Prescott Library events
|
TUE
02
|
The Future of Medicare in Yavapai County
|
TUE
02
|
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...