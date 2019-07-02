OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, July 02
Weather  86.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Chino Valley man killed after target shooting
No arrests made as investigation continues

mugshot photo
By Sue Tone | tonenotes
Originally Published: July 2, 2019 5:11 p.m.

A Chino Valley man was fatally shot Sunday afternoon after he and a friend were target shooting about four miles north of Paulden.

According to a news release dated July 2 from Dwight D’Evelyn, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) Public Affairs coordinator, deputies got the call about 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 30, and arrived at the location on a service road off Highway 89 north of Paulden. They found Jose Cruz, 25, administering first aid to Angel Perez, 25. Both men are Chino Valley residents.

Perez died at the scene.

In preliminary statements by Cruz, he explained that he and Perez had finished target shooting with AR-15 rifles. Cruz placed his rifle on a table they were using to hold weapons during the shoot. Cruz had taken the empty magazine out of his rifle.

When they finished shooting with other firearms, Cruz took his AR-15 rifle, which he believed was unloaded, and laid it on the tailgate of the truck. Intending to place the rifle in its case, he grabbed the rifle by the empty magazine well. At this time, Perez was walking towards the tailgate when the rifle went off, and a round struck Perez in his mid-section.

Detectives interviewed Cruz extensively and have not made an arrest.

“The case remains under review as additional information is being gathered from physical evidence at the scene, along with a pending forensic examination of the rifle and the autopsy. There were no initially evident signs of foul play,” D’Evelyn stated.

When the investigation is complete, YCSO will submit the case to the County Attorney for a charging decision, if any are sought.

Follow Sue Tone on Twitter @ToneNotes. Reach her at stone@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
Juvenile charged with murder in Rimrock shooting
Chino Valley shooting suspect's name released
Man shot by police during traffic stop dies in Phoenix-area hospital
16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
02
Prescott Toastmasters
TUE
02
Red Cross blood donation
TUE
02
Prescott Library events
TUE
02
The Future of Medicare in Yavapai County
TUE
02
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries