Catch 22-Day 3: Fugitive wanted on impersonation, DUI charges
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding Sasha Rachel Smith. He is wanted on a probation violation warrant stemming from felony criminal impersonation and multiple DUI charges.
On March 8, 2015, Smith was pulled over by a Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputy for unsafe driving. Upon being contacted, he provided a driver’s license of another person as if it was his own. Smith was arrested on suspicion of aggravated DUI with a blood alcohol level of over 0.20.
Smith is described as a 32-year-old white man, 5-foot-9, 135 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Smith is transgender and has used the name of Eric Marshall Smith. He has a nationwide extraditable, no bond warrant.
Anyone providing information that leads to the arrest of No. 3 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 program is eligible for a $500 reward. If you have information, please call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at Yavapaisw.com.
Yavapai Silent Witness is highlighting one fugitive each day for 22 days, July 1-22, in an attempt to locate these individuals so law enforcement can take them into custody. Each day, a new fugitive will be highlighted and a $500 cash reward will be offered for information that leads to the arrest of the fugitive. All tips are anonymous, and you never have to give your name.
Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.
