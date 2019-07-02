OFFERS
Calendar of Events: July 3-5

A 2006 photo of the July 4 celebration at Mountain Valley Park in Prescott Valley. The town is expected anywhere from 8,000 to 10,000 people at this year's event Thursday, July 4, 2019. (Courier file photo)

Originally Published: July 2, 2019 7:54 p.m.

Wednesday, July 3

  • Prescott Coin Club, 7 p.m., POA Building at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail in Prescott Country Club in Dewey. 928-772-7144.
  • Beginners Conversational Spanish, 3 to 4 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley. No registration required. 928-759-3040. First and third Wednesdays.
  • U.S. Citizenship classes, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. 928-759-6190.
  • VFW Post 541 Dinner, 4:30 to 7 p.m., 202 N. Arizona Ave, Prescott. 928-776-1125.
  • Prescott Military Pilots, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elks Club, Prescott Valley. 928-848-2742.

Thursday, July 4

  • Bingo on the 4th! Doors open at 11 a.m., games begin at 1:30 p.m., Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. 928-778-3000.
  • Fourth of July Celebration, City of Prescott, 1 p.m., Watson Lake. $5 general admission fee (children younger than 5 get in free), $20 unlimited inflatables pass (general admission included), $10 parking fee. Free parking available at Pioneer Park, with free shuttles running to the event, between 2 p.m. until 11:45 p.m. 928-777-1122.
  • Fourth of July Celebration, Town of Prescott Valley, 3 p.m., Mountain Valley Park, 8600 E. Nace Lane. 928-759-3090.
  • Fourth of July Celebration, Town of Chino Valley, 4 p.m., Community Center Park, Chino Valley. Live music by local band Alter Ego and free entry to the town’s Aquatic Center. chinoaz.net.
  • Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Dance, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., BMO Harris Bank Parking Lot, 303 N. Montezuma St., downtown Prescott.
  • Prescott Public Library is closed for Independence Day.
  • Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Vistor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce; park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.
  • Reincarnation discussion group, as examined through regression hypnosis, how and why, 6:30 p.m., Wild Iris Coffee Shop. Free, all ages.
  • Women of Wellness (WOW), 4 p.m., Touchmark Health & Fitness Club, 3150 Touchmark Blvd., Prescott. WOW is a program for women 50+ that focuses on health, education, comradery and support. RSVP to 928-708-3110. (meet every 4th Thursday)
  • Bingo, Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St.. Doors open 12 p.m., games start 1:30 p.m.

Friday, July 5

  • Patriotic sounds of the 108th Army Band at the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza, 6:30 p.m. 928-443-5220 or info2@prescottowntown.com.
  • Prescott Frontier Days Kiwanis Kiddie Parade, 9 a.m., Cortez and Goodwin streets.
  • Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Fine Arts and Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., courthouse plaza, sponsored by Prescott downtown partnership.
  • Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Dance, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., BMO Harris Bank Parking Lot, 303 N. Montezuma St., downtown Prescott.
  • Northern Arizona Tattoo Fest, 2 to 11 p.m., Prescott Resort and Casino, More than 140 tattoo artists onsite, live music, contests, free shuttle from downtown Prescott. www.worltattooevents.com.
  • PVPL Quilters, informal group of quilters meet 9 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley. First and third Fridays. Contact: Genie Holt at libraryquilters@gmail.com.
  • Coloring for Adults, 1 to 3 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley. No registration required. 928-759-3040. First and third Friday of the month.
  • Conversational Spanish, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott. Basic Spanish skills needed.
  • Lapsit Storytime: Bring your baby for some cozy active time on your lap, 9:30 to 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott.
  • Preschool storytime, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.Stories, songs and fingerplays especially for children ages 3-5 and their grownups. Siblings are always welcome.
  • TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly), weigh-in, 9 to 10 a.m., meeting, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. 928-925-2264.
  • Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce; park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.
  • Prescott Indivisible meets the 1st Friday of the month, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Granite Peak Unitarian Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave, Prescott. prescottindivisible.org; email: indivisibleAZ4@gmail.com.
