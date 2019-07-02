Calendar of Events: July 3-5
Originally Published: July 2, 2019 7:54 p.m.
Wednesday, July 3
- Prescott Coin Club, 7 p.m., POA Building at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail in Prescott Country Club in Dewey. 928-772-7144.
- Beginners Conversational Spanish, 3 to 4 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley. No registration required. 928-759-3040. First and third Wednesdays.
- U.S. Citizenship classes, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. 928-759-6190.
- VFW Post 541 Dinner, 4:30 to 7 p.m., 202 N. Arizona Ave, Prescott. 928-776-1125.
- Prescott Military Pilots, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elks Club, Prescott Valley. 928-848-2742.
Thursday, July 4
- Bingo on the 4th! Doors open at 11 a.m., games begin at 1:30 p.m., Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. 928-778-3000.
- Fourth of July Celebration, City of Prescott, 1 p.m., Watson Lake. $5 general admission fee (children younger than 5 get in free), $20 unlimited inflatables pass (general admission included), $10 parking fee. Free parking available at Pioneer Park, with free shuttles running to the event, between 2 p.m. until 11:45 p.m. 928-777-1122.
- Fourth of July Celebration, Town of Prescott Valley, 3 p.m., Mountain Valley Park, 8600 E. Nace Lane. 928-759-3090.
- Fourth of July Celebration, Town of Chino Valley, 4 p.m., Community Center Park, Chino Valley. Live music by local band Alter Ego and free entry to the town’s Aquatic Center. chinoaz.net.
- Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Dance, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., BMO Harris Bank Parking Lot, 303 N. Montezuma St., downtown Prescott.
- Prescott Public Library is closed for Independence Day.
- Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Vistor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce; park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.
- Reincarnation discussion group, as examined through regression hypnosis, how and why, 6:30 p.m., Wild Iris Coffee Shop. Free, all ages.
- Women of Wellness (WOW), 4 p.m., Touchmark Health & Fitness Club, 3150 Touchmark Blvd., Prescott. WOW is a program for women 50+ that focuses on health, education, comradery and support. RSVP to 928-708-3110. (meet every 4th Thursday)
- Bingo, Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St.. Doors open 12 p.m., games start 1:30 p.m.
w
Friday, July 5
- Patriotic sounds of the 108th Army Band at the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza, 6:30 p.m. 928-443-5220 or info2@prescottowntown.com.
- Prescott Frontier Days Kiwanis Kiddie Parade, 9 a.m., Cortez and Goodwin streets.
- Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Fine Arts and Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., courthouse plaza, sponsored by Prescott downtown partnership.
- Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Dance, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., BMO Harris Bank Parking Lot, 303 N. Montezuma St., downtown Prescott.
- Northern Arizona Tattoo Fest, 2 to 11 p.m., Prescott Resort and Casino, More than 140 tattoo artists onsite, live music, contests, free shuttle from downtown Prescott. www.worltattooevents.com.
- PVPL Quilters, informal group of quilters meet 9 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley. First and third Fridays. Contact: Genie Holt at libraryquilters@gmail.com.
- Coloring for Adults, 1 to 3 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley. No registration required. 928-759-3040. First and third Friday of the month.
- Conversational Spanish, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott. Basic Spanish skills needed.
- Lapsit Storytime: Bring your baby for some cozy active time on your lap, 9:30 to 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott.
- Preschool storytime, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.Stories, songs and fingerplays especially for children ages 3-5 and their grownups. Siblings are always welcome.
- TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly), weigh-in, 9 to 10 a.m., meeting, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. 928-925-2264.
- Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce; park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.
- Prescott Indivisible meets the 1st Friday of the month, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Granite Peak Unitarian Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave, Prescott. prescottindivisible.org; email: indivisibleAZ4@gmail.com.
