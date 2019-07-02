Atlanta OKs ban on smoking inside bars, restaurants, airport
Updated as of Tuesday, July 2, 2019 7:46 PM
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta’s City Council has approved a far-reaching ban on smoking and vaping in restaurants and bars — and potentially one of the world’s busiest airports.
City Council members approved the ban Monday, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported . It covers cigarettes, cigars and electronic cigarettes. If signed by the mayor, it would take effect on Jan. 2, 2020.
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is one of the few major U.S. hubs where people can still smoke inside designated rooms.
Most of the busiest airports in the U.S. ban smoking in all indoor areas, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a 2017 report .
Denver International Airport last year closed the last of its indoor smoking lounges and is now smoke-free indoors. Others with total bans on smoking indoors include O’Hare International Airport in Chicago; Los Angeles International Airport; Dallas Fort Worth International Airport; and Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina.
As of Jan. 2, 2019, all but five of the 35 busiest U.S. airports were completely smoke-free indoors, according to the American Nonsmokers’ Rights Foundation. Those still allowing smoking in designated places inside included Dulles International Airport near Washington D.C., along with airports in Atlanta; Las Vegas; and Nashville, Tennessee.
In Atlanta, some tobacco and vape stores, private clubs and cigar bars would be exempt from the ban, the Journal-Constitution reported. So it wasn’t immediately clear whether the ban would apply to all of the businesses inside Atlanta’s airport.
Atlanta’s airport will fully comply with the ordinance, and the current smoking rooms inside Atlanta’s airport “will be converted to other spaces,” airport spokesman Andrew Gobeil said in an email to The Associated Press on Tuesday.
In 2016, Atlanta city officials solicited bids for a project to convert nine of the airport smoking rooms into cigar shops. The shops would be designed so that people could smoke cigars and cigarettes inside the shops for an entry fee or minimum purchase price, according to city documents. However, that bidding process was later canceled, the city’s website shows.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
- Paulden man arrested in Highway 89 crash that killed 2 teens in March, CVPD says
- Gun used to kill Chino Valley girl was stolen weapon
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- Dump truck damages traffic signals in Prescott Valley; temporary repairs underway
- Prescott man said he lost his way on hike before rescue crews found him
- Update: DPS identifies Chino Valley man who died in head-on collision near Paulden
- Update: Missing Prescott man found safe, in good condition
- YCSO investigating after nude photos of teen posted on social media
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- Update: DPS identifies Chino Valley man who died in head-on collision near Paulden
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
02
|
Prescott Toastmasters
|
TUE
02
|
Red Cross blood donation
|
TUE
02
|
Prescott Library events
|
TUE
02
|
The Future of Medicare in Yavapai County
|
TUE
02
|
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...