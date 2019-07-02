OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, July 03
Weather  65.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

7 in 7: Paper birds, peppers, pyrotechnic events in upcoming week
Seven events taking place over the next seven days

Origami

Origami

mugshot photo
By Sue Tone | tonenotes
Originally Published: July 2, 2019 9:50 p.m.

Looking for something to do this coming week? Choose from a variety of entertainment and talks that include lessons on civics, vegetables, rocks and paper — no scissors.

The Daily Courier offers a “7 in 7” look ahead, printed each Wednesday, of seven events happening around the Quad Cities in the next seven days.

Some are free, some cost money, and No. 6 involves facing one’s mortality.

1: Fireworks, July 4. Fourth of July celebrations are offered in Chino Valley, Prescott Valley and Prescott at dark, usually beginning around 9 p.m. Best watched with young children.

2: The Return of the Water Wars. A wet and wild event occurring from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, at Mile High Middle School, 300 S. Granite St. Tickets are $20, and include 30 water balloons and a water-slide pass. Additional water balloons are available for purchase on-site. Water Wars are scheduled to occur every 30 minutes in two age divisions: 12 and younger, and 13 and older. Bring towels, sunscreen and hat. Food and beer on site; no coolers, no outside drinks or food, no animals, no firearms — this isn’t an actual war, people, it’s for fun.

3: Discovery Stations let you uncover something new at the Highlands Center for Natural History from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 6. Visitors young and old alike will learn about rocks, plants or animals at the center. Each station is five to 10 minutes in length in these short, walk-up programs that take place on the patio area or in the Discovery Gardens. The event is free, and no registration is required. The programs take place every Saturday.

4: Origami Birds at the Prescott Public Library. The Prescott Origami Fanatics offer free paper-folding lessons, and birds are the focus at this session requiring easy to medium skill level. Led by an experienced origami fanatic, the session will take place at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

5: Citizenship Study Groups run every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and every Thursday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. through July 31 in the second floor PC Lab at Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. These groups help participants improve their English skills, prepare for the citizenship interview and review topics on the civics test. The sessions are free, and no registration is required. For information, call 928-759-6190.

6: Death Café, an opportunity to discuss something you may not be the most comfortable with — death — takes place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at the Peregrine Book Company, 219 N. Cortez St., Prescott. Hosted by Dani LaVoire, a hospice volunteer, people gather for a Death Café and eat cake, drink tea and talk about death in order to increase awareness of the subject and help people make the most of their lives.

It is not a grief support group or counseling session. It is a forum that provides a respectful and confidential space to talk about what some people find difficult to think about.

7: Vegetable Gardening and Fall/Winter Harvesting talk by Master Gardeners from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, in the third-floor Crystal Room at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Come experience a free talk by Master Gardener Association President Tricia Michelson. No registration is required.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Calendar of Events: Feb. 1 - 9
Calendar of Events: Feb. 1-7
Calendar of Events: Jan. 31-Feb. 3
Community Calendar: July 1-7
Calendar of Events: July 28 - Aug. 5

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
03
Beginners Conversational Spanish,
WED
03
Prescott Coin Club
THU
04
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
04
Fourth of July Celebration, City of Prescott,
THU
04
Fourth of July Celebration Town of Prescott Valley
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries