7 in 7: Paper birds, peppers, pyrotechnic events in upcoming week

Looking for something to do this coming week? Choose from a variety of entertainment and talks that include lessons on civics, vegetables, rocks and paper — no scissors.

The Daily Courier offers a “7 in 7” look ahead, printed each Wednesday, of seven events happening around the Quad Cities in the next seven days.

Some are free, some cost money, and No. 6 involves facing one’s mortality.

1: Fireworks, July 4. Fourth of July celebrations are offered in Chino Valley, Prescott Valley and Prescott at dark, usually beginning around 9 p.m. Best watched with young children.

2: The Return of the Water Wars. A wet and wild event occurring from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, at Mile High Middle School, 300 S. Granite St. Tickets are $20, and include 30 water balloons and a water-slide pass. Additional water balloons are available for purchase on-site. Water Wars are scheduled to occur every 30 minutes in two age divisions: 12 and younger, and 13 and older. Bring towels, sunscreen and hat. Food and beer on site; no coolers, no outside drinks or food, no animals, no firearms — this isn’t an actual war, people, it’s for fun.

3: Discovery Stations let you uncover something new at the Highlands Center for Natural History from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 6. Visitors young and old alike will learn about rocks, plants or animals at the center. Each station is five to 10 minutes in length in these short, walk-up programs that take place on the patio area or in the Discovery Gardens. The event is free, and no registration is required. The programs take place every Saturday.

4: Origami Birds at the Prescott Public Library. The Prescott Origami Fanatics offer free paper-folding lessons, and birds are the focus at this session requiring easy to medium skill level. Led by an experienced origami fanatic, the session will take place at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

5: Citizenship Study Groups run every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and every Thursday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. through July 31 in the second floor PC Lab at Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. These groups help participants improve their English skills, prepare for the citizenship interview and review topics on the civics test. The sessions are free, and no registration is required. For information, call 928-759-6190.

6: Death Café, an opportunity to discuss something you may not be the most comfortable with — death — takes place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at the Peregrine Book Company, 219 N. Cortez St., Prescott. Hosted by Dani LaVoire, a hospice volunteer, people gather for a Death Café and eat cake, drink tea and talk about death in order to increase awareness of the subject and help people make the most of their lives.

It is not a grief support group or counseling session. It is a forum that provides a respectful and confidential space to talk about what some people find difficult to think about.

7: Vegetable Gardening and Fall/Winter Harvesting talk by Master Gardeners from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, in the third-floor Crystal Room at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Come experience a free talk by Master Gardener Association President Tricia Michelson. No registration is required.