YRMC community health survey deadline set for July 3

The Yavapai Regional Medical Center is surveying area residents as a means to help the leaders develop a plan to improve the health and quality of life in the quad-city area.

The survey is just 10 questions and all answers are confidential. The final day for survey participation is Wednesday, July 3. Survey access is at: www.surveymoneky.com/r/YRMC2019CHNA.

The survey results will be included in the 2019 Community Health Needs Assessment that will be posted with the YRMC implementation plan on its website by the end of the year.

The 2013 and 2016 plans are now available for reference at www.yrmc.org/support-and-community/community-health.

Anyone with questions can call the Community and Philanthropy Office at 298-771-5686.