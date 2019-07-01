Wildfire near Granite Dells Estates in Prescott quickly snuffed out Sunday night
Beware of fire risks locally
A wildfire was quickly put down by area firefighters Sunday night near the Granite Dells Estates subdivision.
At 8 p.m. Sunday, June 30, firefighters from Prescott Fire and Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority responded to a report of a wildland fire along the Granite Dells Parkway between Highway 89A and the Granite Dells Estates subdivision.
A total of three structure engines, two brush engines, and a Battalion Chief responded to the incident, according to a news release from PFD.
The crews found an approximately one-acre fire burning through grass and brush in the area. The first two arriving engines established a perimeter using their hose lines and were able to stop the fire’s forward progress before it could advance to the highway.
The additional units helped in knocking down any hot pockets within the fire.
“Fortunately the fire started after sunset and the cooler temperatures and slacking winds helped keep the fire intensity down, allowing for a faster knockdown of the fire,” said Conrad Jackson, paramedic engineer with Prescott Fire.
Firefighters were on the scene for two hours eliminating all the hot spots. Crews will be checking on the fire to ensure there are no flare ups.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Anyone who noticed unusual activity in the area around that time is encouraged to contact the Fire Department’s non-emergency number of 928-445-5357 with their information.
The Prescott Fire Department would like to remind everyone that with the spike in temperatures this past week, the plentiful grass from the wet spring is primed and ready to burn. Multiple grass fires have occurred in the region over the past week.
Please be mindful when pulling off the road that an engine’s catalytic converter can ignite grasses. Dragging tow chains are also a common source of ignition and, this week in particular, the illegal use of fireworks poses a high risk of starting a fire. Please exercise an abundance of caution when working with any potential ignition sources.
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
- Gun used to kill Chino Valley girl was stolen weapon
- Update: DPS identifies Chino Valley man who died in head-on collision near Paulden
- Paulden man arrested in Highway 89 crash that killed 2 teens in March, CVPD says
- Need2Know: Dunkin’/Baskin-Robbins; BiGA owners open new eatery; opening planned soon for El Rancho Placebo
- Missing Prescott man’s pickup found at remote ranch; search for him continues
- Dump truck damages traffic signals in Prescott Valley; temporary repairs underway
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- Gun used to kill Chino Valley girl was stolen weapon
- Late start predicted for 2019 Arizona monsoon season
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
MON
01
|
Alzheimer's Association: Alzheimer's Support Group,
|
MON
01
|
Crochet One, Knit Too!,
|
MON
01
|
Prescott Frontier Days Happy Hearts Rodeo
|
MON
01
|
Sneak Peek of PBS “Chasing the Moon”
|
TUE
02
|
Prescott Toastmasters
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...