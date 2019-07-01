OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, July 01
Weather  69.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Wildfire near Granite Dells Estates in Prescott quickly snuffed out Sunday night
Beware of fire risks locally

Firefighters worked a small wildland fire Sunday night, June 30, 2019, near Granite Dells Estates and Highway 89A. (Prescott Fire/Courtesy)

Firefighters worked a small wildland fire Sunday night, June 30, 2019, near Granite Dells Estates and Highway 89A. (Prescott Fire/Courtesy)

Originally Published: July 1, 2019 7 a.m.

A wildfire was quickly put down by area firefighters Sunday night near the Granite Dells Estates subdivision.

At 8 p.m. Sunday, June 30, firefighters from Prescott Fire and Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority responded to a report of a wildland fire along the Granite Dells Parkway between Highway 89A and the Granite Dells Estates subdivision.

A total of three structure engines, two brush engines, and a Battalion Chief responded to the incident, according to a news release from PFD.

The crews found an approximately one-acre fire burning through grass and brush in the area. The first two arriving engines established a perimeter using their hose lines and were able to stop the fire’s forward progress before it could advance to the highway.

The additional units helped in knocking down any hot pockets within the fire.

“Fortunately the fire started after sunset and the cooler temperatures and slacking winds helped keep the fire intensity down, allowing for a faster knockdown of the fire,” said Conrad Jackson, paramedic engineer with Prescott Fire.

Firefighters were on the scene for two hours eliminating all the hot spots. Crews will be checking on the fire to ensure there are no flare ups.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Anyone who noticed unusual activity in the area around that time is encouraged to contact the Fire Department’s non-emergency number of 928-445-5357 with their information.

The Prescott Fire Department would like to remind everyone that with the spike in temperatures this past week, the plentiful grass from the wet spring is primed and ready to burn. Multiple grass fires have occurred in the region over the past week.

Please be mindful when pulling off the road that an engine’s catalytic converter can ignite grasses. Dragging tow chains are also a common source of ignition and, this week in particular, the illegal use of fireworks poses a high risk of starting a fire. Please exercise an abundance of caution when working with any potential ignition sources.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prescott Fire responds to 7 fires on Thursday
Wildland fire handled quickly thanks to multi-agency response
Wildland fire north of 89A
Car fire threatens to spark wildland blaze
Car fire threatens to spark wildland blaze

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
MON
01
Alzheimer's Association: Alzheimer's Support Group,
MON
01
Crochet One, Knit Too!,
MON
01
Prescott Frontier Days Happy Hearts Rodeo
MON
01
Sneak Peek of PBS “Chasing the Moon”
TUE
02
Prescott Toastmasters
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries