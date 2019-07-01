Watch: Deer crashes through thrift store window in Canada
ALBERTA, Canada — A deer was caught on video jumping through a display of china and crashing through a window to escape a thrift store in Canada.
Just after opening on June 26, John Francis, the manager of Mission Thrift Store in West Edmonton, Alberta, saw a deer come in an open back door.
The confused animal ran past volunteers and through the store looking for an exit.
"It jumped straight ahead right through the shelving, busted a bunch of dishes, took the plate glass out immediately, kind of landed on the sidewalk, got up and trotted across the road," Francis told CityNews.
Francis said the animal did not appear to be hurt as it ran away.
"This neighborhood gets more interesting every day I'm here," he said.
