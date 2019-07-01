OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, July 01
Weather  72.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

MLB Roundup: Yelich hits 30th homer, Brewers rally past Reds 8-6
MLB

Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich (22) is congratulated at the plate by Yasmani Grandal, obscured, left, and Mike Moustakas (11) following a two-run home run off Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Robert Stephenson during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 1, 2019, in Cincinnati. (Gary Landers/AP)

Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich (22) is congratulated at the plate by Yasmani Grandal, obscured, left, and Mike Moustakas (11) following a two-run home run off Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Robert Stephenson during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 1, 2019, in Cincinnati. (Gary Landers/AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 1, 2019 9:45 p.m.

CINCINNATI — Christian Yelich singled with the bases loaded and hit his major league-leading 30th homer Monday night, helping the Milwaukee Brewers rally for their sixth straight victory at Great American Ball Park, 8-6 over the Cincinnati Reds.

Milwaukee sent 10 batters to the plate for five runs in the seventh inning, with Yelich contributing an RBI single. The reigning National League MVP hit a two-run homer in the ninth that made him the first Brewer with 30 before the All-Star break.

The Brewers have won 11 of 15 overall against their NL Central rival. This time, they overcame a pair of two-run homers by Eugenio Suarez, who has three in the last two games.

Lorenzo Cain and Keston Hiura added homers for the Brewers. Jesse Winker and Eugenio went deep for the Reds.

Alex Claudio (2-2) retired the three batters he faced for the win. Jeremy Jeffress allowed a run in the ninth while getting his first save.

PIRATES 18, CUBS 5

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Josh Bell hit three home runs to boost his season total to 25 AND Pittsburgh routed Chicago.

Bell hit a three-run shot off rookie Adbert Alzolay (1-1) in the first, a two-run drive off Alzolay in the second and finished off a four-hit, seven-RBI night by taking new Chicago closer Craig Kimbrel deep in the eighth.

Adam Frazier finished 5 for 6 and tied a major league record with four doubles. Colin Moran had a career-high five hits for the Pirates.

Jung Ho Kang hit his seventh home run of the season off Chicago infielder Daniel Descalso, who made a cameo on the mound in the seventh with the game well out of hand. Jose Osuna hit a solo home run off Kimbrel, who came on to get some work after making his debut with the Cubs last week.

Bell became the 20th Pirates player to hit three home runs in a game and the first left-handed batter to do it since Hall of Famer Willie Stargell in 1971. Frazier's four doubles matched a mark shared by many players — Matt Carpenter of St. Louis was the last to do it on Aug. 26, 2018.

Javier Báez hit his 21st home run for Chicago. Kris Bryant and David Bote had two hits each, but the Cubs couldn't keep pace while dropping their third straight.

Trevor Williams (3-2) took advantage of the outburst to pick up his first victory since May 10.

RAYS 6, ORIOLES 3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Kevin Kiermaier's three run home run lifted Tampa Bay to a win over Baltimore in a game in which two-way player Brandon McKay went 0 for 4 in his major league debut as a hitter for the Rays.

Kiermaier's 10th homer came off Branden Kline (1-4) in the sixth inning after a walk and a single by Avisail Garcia.

McKay, who gave up one hit in six scoreless innings Saturday night in his major league pitching debut against the Texas Rangers, grounded out four times and was picked off second base on a throw from catcher Pedro Severino.

Adam Kolarek (3-2) got the win and Jose Alvarado pitched the ninth for his first save since May 26.

Tom Eshelman made his major league pitching debut for the Orioles, giving up two runs on six hits in five innings without recording a strikeout.

Renato Nunez had two hits for Baltimore.

The crowd of 20,441 included about 10,000 fans who purchased $2 tickets.

BLUE JAYS 11, ROYALS 4

TORONTO (AP) — Freddy Galvis hit a pair of solo home runs, rookie Cavan Biggio had four RBIs and Toronto beat Kansas City.

Randal Grichuk had four hits and four RBIs and Teoscar Hernández added a solo home run as the Blue Jays won for the 15th time in 19 regular-season home meetings with the Royals.

Wearing red caps and jerseys in honor of Canada Day, the Blue Jays scored in each of the first four innings and finished with a season-high 18 hits.

Clayton Richard (1-4) allowed three runs and seven hits in six innings to win for the first time since last August.

Royals right-hander Glenn Sparkman (2-4) allowed season highs of nine hits and eight runs in three innings.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Boston's Betts, Milwaukee's Yelich win MVP Awards
Yelich hits 17th, 18th homers as Brewers rout Phillies
Roundup: Straw’s 3B in 14th lifts Astros over pesky Mariners 8-7
Reds' Scooter Gennett injures leg, sent for scan
Moustakas scores Yelich in 10th, Brewers top Rox in opener

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
MON
01
Alzheimer's Association: Alzheimer's Support Group,
MON
01
Crochet One, Knit Too!,
MON
01
Prescott Frontier Days Happy Hearts Rodeo
MON
01
Sneak Peek of PBS “Chasing the Moon”
TUE
02
Prescott Toastmasters
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries