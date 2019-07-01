Road priorities shuffled, outlined in Chino Valley

With the failure of the special election, the Chino Valley Roads & Streets Subcommittee has had to regroup, Public Works Director Frank Marbury said at the Tuesday, June 25, Chino Valley Town Council meeting.

Instead of planning as if the election had passed, now the committee has to look at what it is going to do as business as usual and, for next year, its focus is on Road 1 North and Reed Road, some crack sealing and striping, Marbury said.

For Road 1 North, committee members are looking at repairing the stretch between Highway 89 and Road 1 East, which has an estimated cost of between $150,000 and $200,000, he said.

“We’re having a geotechnical engineer look at it for a good pavement design,” Marbury said. “Right now we’re thinking it’s some sort of small widening and asphalt overlay project.”

These repairs are in conjunction with a street light that’s going to be put in at Highway 89 and Road 1 North, he said. The project is due to bid out in June 2021, with construction in the fall of that year, Marbury said.

As for Reed Road, it has high traffic, and the goal is to tackle a piece of it whenever possible, he said. For next year, the committee is looking at a stretch between Road 1 North and Center Street. The estimate for that is about $200,000, Marbury said.

“That will pretty much be patching and hot mix overlay,” he said, adding they have “an engineer looking at it to make sure we’ve got the right paving design on it.”



The state did budget an extra $197,000 to go to cities and towns to be spent on road construction, meaning there will be some funds in addition to the normal $400,000 Highway User Revenue Fund money left after regular maintenance, Marbury said. That will allow for some more room to start looking at local roads that have been damaged beyond repair, he said.

With that money, they’ll look at reconstructing Horizon Way, work on Peppertree Place off of Road 2 North, which is down to dirt and continuing the repairs on Road 2 North, Marbury added.

Crews also have started crack sealing in preparation for a slurry seal project which he said has been put off because of the lack of money, he said.

“We still want to try and finish up crack sealing in some of these asphalt neighborhoods,” Marbury said. “We’ve got Appaloosa One and Two that need to be finished up and we still need to crack seal Highlands Ranch and Bright Star.”

They also want to do some striping this year, focusing on white stop bars on arterial roads, double yellows and white edge stripes, he said.

On Tuesday, May 21, residents voted down two questions in a special election. The results showed that 73.22% of voters said “no” to a $1.5 million primary property tax levy for a 20-year program dedicated to road maintenance and construction, and 57.46% saying “no” to allowing the town to purchase another water system if one becomes available.

The roads question was driven by the town’s need for road construction and upkeep, having relied on inconsistent funding through the HURF, which previously has been swept by the state. Staff will have to try to be more creative and will be more restricted on pieces that will be available for economic development, Town Manager Cecilia Grittman said at the time.