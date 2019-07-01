Red rockets will glare; barring heavy winds, Chino fireworks show will go on, mayor says
Red rockets will glare and bombs will burst in air at the Chino Valley Community Center Ball Fields tomorrow for the Chino Valley Fourth of July Celebration.
The past couple of years have seen an Independence Day celebration without fireworks thanks to drought conditions and fire restrictions, Community Services Director Scott Bruner said at the Tuesday, June 25, Chino Valley Town Council meeting.
Unless there are heavy winds that won’t die down by the time the fireworks are set to go off, the fireworks will happen this year, said Mayor Darryl Croft. “I don’t think that’s going to happen,” Croft said. “The show goes on. Come out and have some fun.”
The Fourth of July celebration will have food trucks, live music by Alter Ego, a beer garden, games, water slides, six bounce houses, free admission to the Chino Valley Aquatic Center and, of course, the fireworks display. The event begins at 5 p.m., and the fireworks start at dark. Kid-Zone wrist bands are $5 each, available in the Aquatic Center.
Chino Valley Community Center Ball Fields are located at 1527 N. Road 1 East.
A few weeks ago, several officials came together, including Croft, Councilman Lon Turner, two fire marshals, two Chino Valley police officers, the land owner and a representative of the Fireworks Productions of Arizona, Bruner said. It was then that Turner walked the length of the shooting site, which is on the corner lot of Road 1 East and Perkinsville Road, he said, with Turner noting he was satisfied with what he saw.
“We’ve got at least three times the amount of fallout area to the northeast that would accommodate our southwest winds,” Turner said. “We’ve got plenty of clear space, the fire marshals seem to be happy with everything. The pyrotechnic company that does the fireworks seem to be very happy. Barring 30, 40 mile-per-hour winds, we should have a good Fourth of July.”
Admission and parking to the event are free. General parking is located off Road 1 East between the Community Center and Territorial Early Childhood Center with designated parking for those in need of ADA accessible parking or who have a designated placard or license plate markings for accessible parking.
At 8:45 p.m., before the firework display begins, barricades will be placed to block roads, and access to the event location will restricted to emergency vehicles. No incoming traffic will be allowed between then and 9:45 p.m., when incoming traffic will be allowed from Road 1 East and Perkinsville Road so that people can pick up family and friends attending the event without a vehicle.
For more information about the Chino Valley Fourth of July Celebration, call 928-636-9780 or visit www.chinoaz.net.
