Prescott Valley's July 4 celebration starts at 3 p.m. at Mountain Valley Park

Weather conditions are in full cooperation with Prescott Valley’s Fourth of July celebration this year. The town canceled its fireworks this past year – the first time in 20 years – due to extreme fire danger and dry conditions.

In fact, attendance at the 2018 celebration was about one-fifth the average amount, said Hope Hooper, recreation coordinator for the Town of Prescott Valley.

“This year, we are expecting normal attendance numbers, 8,000 to 10,000, back at Mountain Valley Park,” Hooper said, adding that the event is free, as is on-site parking. “We do fill up the park around 8 p.m.”

Some parking on side streets is available, and many people will walk from surrounding neighborhoods, she said.

For people who may not want to deal with the crowds at Mountain Valley Park, they can get a good view of the fireworks from the expansive lawn at the Civic Center. There are no food trucks or beer gardens, but it’s a good place to enjoy the fireworks in a quieter environment.

At Mountain Valley Park, 8600 E. Nace Lane., the 23rd annual Fourth of July celebration begins at 3 p.m. and includes music, food and beer vendors and the fireworks show.

Live music is provided by Rick Cucuzza, one-man band, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., and the Front Page Blues Band playing from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Fireworks are scheduled for 9 p.m.

Hero Party Rentals offers a fun and games zone for children and adults with activities all afternoon, including an obstacle course, water slides, bounce houses, rides and more. Tickets are $19.95 plus tax per person for unlimited activities.

“Parking is free, the event is free. The only thing you need money for is food, beer or a wristband for Hero Party Rentals’ Fun Zone,” Hooper said.

For everyone’s safety, no alcohol, glass or pets are allowed at this event. Picnic coolers are perfectly acceptable. The town encourages people to visit the food trucks, however.

“Those folks are kind enough to be outside for us,” Hooper said. “But we do understand there can be limitations for some people on what they can eat or spend. Bringing your own little picnic, that’s fine too.”

Prescott Valley Police Department has a presence on site throughout the event. Past celebrations have tended to be without incident, Hooper said, praising Hensley Beverage Company and employees of the beer truck for being able to recognize the signs when someone has had enough to drink. Hooper also praised attendees for picking up after themselves, saying the Parks and Recreation workers collected only a half a bag of trash after past events.

“It’s amazing. I think, because we are celebrating our country and people take that in mind, they take care of their park,” she said. “We’ve had no issues with people yelling at each other. It’s just the nature of the event. We’re celebrating a really beautiful thing.”

For more information, call Prescott Valley Parks and Recreation at 928-759-3090.

