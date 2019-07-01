Prescott Valley's July 4 celebration starts at 3 p.m. at Mountain Valley Park
EDITOR'S NOTE: To read about what's happening in Prescott on July 4, click here. For Chino Valley, click here.
Weather conditions are in full cooperation with Prescott Valley’s Fourth of July celebration this year. The town canceled its fireworks this past year – the first time in 20 years – due to extreme fire danger and dry conditions.
In fact, attendance at the 2018 celebration was about one-fifth the average amount, said Hope Hooper, recreation coordinator for the Town of Prescott Valley.
“This year, we are expecting normal attendance numbers, 8,000 to 10,000, back at Mountain Valley Park,” Hooper said, adding that the event is free, as is on-site parking. “We do fill up the park around 8 p.m.”
Some parking on side streets is available, and many people will walk from surrounding neighborhoods, she said.
For people who may not want to deal with the crowds at Mountain Valley Park, they can get a good view of the fireworks from the expansive lawn at the Civic Center. There are no food trucks or beer gardens, but it’s a good place to enjoy the fireworks in a quieter environment.
At Mountain Valley Park, 8600 E. Nace Lane., the 23rd annual Fourth of July celebration begins at 3 p.m. and includes music, food and beer vendors and the fireworks show.
Live music is provided by Rick Cucuzza, one-man band, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., and the Front Page Blues Band playing from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Fireworks are scheduled for 9 p.m.
Hero Party Rentals offers a fun and games zone for children and adults with activities all afternoon, including an obstacle course, water slides, bounce houses, rides and more. Tickets are $19.95 plus tax per person for unlimited activities.
“Parking is free, the event is free. The only thing you need money for is food, beer or a wristband for Hero Party Rentals’ Fun Zone,” Hooper said.
For everyone’s safety, no alcohol, glass or pets are allowed at this event. Picnic coolers are perfectly acceptable. The town encourages people to visit the food trucks, however.
“Those folks are kind enough to be outside for us,” Hooper said. “But we do understand there can be limitations for some people on what they can eat or spend. Bringing your own little picnic, that’s fine too.”
Prescott Valley Police Department has a presence on site throughout the event. Past celebrations have tended to be without incident, Hooper said, praising Hensley Beverage Company and employees of the beer truck for being able to recognize the signs when someone has had enough to drink. Hooper also praised attendees for picking up after themselves, saying the Parks and Recreation workers collected only a half a bag of trash after past events.
“It’s amazing. I think, because we are celebrating our country and people take that in mind, they take care of their park,” she said. “We’ve had no issues with people yelling at each other. It’s just the nature of the event. We’re celebrating a really beautiful thing.”
For more information, call Prescott Valley Parks and Recreation at 928-759-3090.
Follow Sue Tone on Twitter @ToneNotes. Reach her at stone@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
- Gun used to kill Chino Valley girl was stolen weapon
- Update: DPS identifies Chino Valley man who died in head-on collision near Paulden
- Paulden man arrested in Highway 89 crash that killed 2 teens in March, CVPD says
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Missing Prescott man’s pickup found at remote ranch; search for him continues
- Dump truck damages traffic signals in Prescott Valley; temporary repairs underway
- Prescott man said he lost his way on hike before rescue crews found him
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- Gun used to kill Chino Valley girl was stolen weapon
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
MON
01
|
Alzheimer's Association: Alzheimer's Support Group,
|
MON
01
|
Crochet One, Knit Too!,
|
MON
01
|
Prescott Frontier Days Happy Hearts Rodeo
|
MON
01
|
Sneak Peek of PBS “Chasing the Moon”
|
TUE
02
|
Prescott Toastmasters
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...