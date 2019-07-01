Prescott Valley quilter’s ‘Celtic Migration’ entered in Michigan show
Award-winning quilt earns 2nd place in Pennsylvania show
A Prescott Valley quilter, Angela Petrocelli, will be one of 450 contestants from around the world exhibiting their quilts at the American Quilter’s Society’s (AMQ) QuiltWeek event Aug. 21-24 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Petrocelli’s quilt, titled Celtic Migration, won second place in the AQS QuiltWeek show in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, this past April.
Petrocelli was a first-place winner in the large quilts category at the 2016 AQS QuiltWeek show in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Her quilt, Why Not!, was the first quilt she ever made. The quilt also won first place in the Traditional Pieced and the Viewer’s Choice Award at the 2015 International Quilt Festival in Houston.
AQS QuiltWeek features more than 450 quilts recognizing the artistry of today’s quiltmakers who compete for $54,000 in cash awards. Quilts in this international contest and exhibition come from 41 states and 14 countries.
Founded 35 years ago, AQS is the largest quilting membership organization in the world. Members believe that with the proper resources, the creative individual can take their quilting projects beyond what they can imagine.
