Prescott Valley in Brief: Back to School Resource and Wellness Fair Aug. 1

Back to School Resource and Wellness Fair Aug. 1

The Humboldt Unified School District will host a Back to School Resource and Wellness Fair on Thursday, Aug. 1, from noon to 3 p.m. The event will take place at the District Office, 6411 N. Robert Road, Prescott Valley.

A free backpack full of school supplies will be provided for students. In addition, there will be healthy food samples and community resources for families.

For information, call Kelly Lee at 928-759-5109.

YavaButtons Club meeting is July 10

The YavaButtons Club meeting will take place on Wednesday, July 10, at 9 a.m. in Room 3 at Stepping Stones Coffee House, 2nd Street, Prescott Valley.

Meetings include presentations on the collection, history and preservation of clothing buttons. Public invited. For information, call 928-443-9831.

College highlights health programs

Yavapai College will showcase Allied Health programs at its Prescott Valley Campus in Room 216 on Monday, July 8, from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

The program will begin with a short presentation, followed by a classroom tour and a visit with instructors and students.

To sign up, please call 928-717-7137 or visit www.yc.edu/tours.

Prescott Valley Library upcoming happenings

Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., will host:

• July 9: Master Gardener Talks from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Free, no registration required. Master Gardener Association President Tricia Michelson will discuss: Why Plant in the Off-Season; Vegetables that Like it Cold; When to Plant; Location, Location, Location!; Tips for Extending the Growing Seasons; Fresh Vegetables All Winter – a little secret; and a A Look Toward Spring.

• July 12: Chasing Centuries — The Search for Ancient Agave Cultivars across the Desert Southwest, a presentation by author Ron Parker from 3 to 4 p.m. This history book takes the reader along on an exciting and little-known adventure at the crossroads of archaeology and botany. Parker explores the depth and duration of human/agave coevolution across the desert Southwest, and discovers unusual agaves apparently associated with archaeological sites long since abandoned by residents of extinct ancient cultures. These agaves appear to be anthropogenic cultivars; living archaeological relics developed and planted by indigenous pre-Columbian Native Americans, and many are still growing exactly where they were planted hundreds of years ago. For more information, call 928-759-3040.

• July 15: Monday Night Movie: “The Public” (PG-13), 5 to 7 p.m. This month’s movie stars Emilio Estevez, Alec Baldwin and Taylor Schilling. An act of civil disobedience turns into a standoff with police when homeless people in Cincinnati take over the public library to seek shelter from the bitter cold.

• July 18: YRMC Program Meditation, noon to 1 p.m. Learn Isha Kriya, a simple 12- to 18-minute practice, to help you become meditative effortlessly. Attain health, clarity and joy. Isha Kriya does not require any previous experience with meditation and can be done sitting in a chair. Presented by Ritu Gothwal, MD, YRMC PhysicianCare. Registration required. Go to yrmc.eventbrite.com or call 928-708-4636.

Grants To You needs new teacher, has new classes

“Grants To You, an 18-year-old nonprofit 501(c)3, is seeking a teacher to support its grant research and writing program.

Classes are offered three to four times each year (eight hours each time). Since its inception in 2002 GTU’s 1,200 volunteers have won in excess of $4.1 million.

The instructors are paid a $300 honorarium (based on attendance) plus reimbursement for supplies. Attendance averages around 13 students.

The next class is scheduled on consecutive Saturdays, Sept. 21 and 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Prescott Valley at 3700 N. Windsong Drive.

For more information or questions, visit grantstoyou.org or call Paul or Shirley Baskin at 928-458-7796 or email info@grantstoyou.org.



Library presents cowboy poets July 23

Arizona Cowboys Poets Gathering presents “You Just Can’t See Him From the Road” at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., on Tuesday July 23, from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m.

Come celebrate the cowboy’s place in Arizona culture and lore at this fun program for all ages. Poetry and music of the working cowboy will be performed by Dean Cook, Prescott Valley; Joe Konkel, Paulden; Linda Lee Filener, Chino Valley; Tom Walker, Prescott; and Don Fernwalt, Mayer.

The Arizona Cowboy Poet Gathering is in its 32nd year, bringing performers to the Prescott area from all over the country to preserve the life and culture of the working cowboy. Free, no registration required.

For more information, call 928-759-3040.

Bradshaw Mountain east’s gym is open

Bradshaw Mountain’s east campus gym at 6411 N. Robert Road is open for public use Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through July 31, except July 4.

All ages are welcome, but children younger than 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Bring only water into the gym.

American Legion to have Friday dinners in July

American Legion Post 78 Humboldt will feature Friday dinners in July.

The menu will be as follows: July 5, rib dinner; July 12, Auxiliary fish fry; July 19, Italian dinner; and July 26, Mexican dinner.

Cost is $10. For more information, call 928-632-5185.

PVPD Youth Academy set for July 8-12

The Prescott Valley Police Department will host its summer 2019 Youth Academy, “A Peek behind the Curtain,” from Monday to Friday, July 8-12, at the Police Department. Academy size is limited to 15 students, ages 14 to 18, who are attending school within the town limits of Prescott Valley in August. This program is being offered free to these students.

The Police Department wants the community’s youth to see what it means to be a police officer, to live a life of sacrifice and service to a community, and how rewarding and fulfilling this life can be. Attendees will leave the academy certified in first aid. They will have exciting experiences in team building and learn about the importance of professionalism in times of crisis.

Applications for the academy are available at the police station, online http://www.pvaz.net/894/Youth-Police-Academy, at the public library, and at area schools.

The Police Department is requesting donations from the business community in the form of cash sponsorships, water, and nutritious snacks for youth academy participants. Sponsors will be recognized in printed material and social media for their contributions to this program. Please make checks payable to “Prescott Valley Police Foundation” with Youth Academy on the memo line; 100% of donations will go to this program. Donations can be dropped off at the station, or contact CSO Jodi Mullins at 928-772-5164.

Prescott Valley Police Department can be contacted at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies, 911 for emergencies. You may also contact Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232.

Cornhole tournament to benefit Habitat for Humanity

Registration is open for the second annual Cornhole Tournament to benefit Prescott Area Habitat for Humanity. R.E.D. Plumbing is hosting the fundraising event, which will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St., Prescott Valley.

In addition to the tournament, the event will feature music by a D.J., prizes, food and beverages. The entry fee is $250 for a two-person team, which covers the team’s tournament participation, meal and event shirt. Friends and guests are invited to cheer on their team.

Entry deadline is July 20, and registration is made through R.E.D. Plumbing. Call 928-772-9296 for details.