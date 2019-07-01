Powers: A short bird story; a view from the kitchen window

A few months ago, I wrote about the Abert’s Squirrel who was visiting in my yard and tearing up my dog’s toys. We still see him scurrying around the neighborhood quite regularly, and I think there are a few new family members.

But now I have another nature story to share. I had two potted geranium plants my sister gave me when she headed back east for the summer. They were beautiful and doing very well on my patio.

One day, I decided to move one of these plants to the deck railing so I could enjoy it from the kitchen window. When I went to water it a couple of days later, a little bird flew out from among the crowded leaves.

I looked in and there was a nicely formed nest holding three cute little eggs. That nest must have been there when I moved the plant.

How very exciting, but now what? Can I water the plant? Can I continue to watch what is going on? I was so afraid of frightening mama to where she would abandoned her treasures. These particular little birds have a very distinctive voice which I love to hear. I cannot name the bird. They flit about on the nearby tree branches and stop at my feeder for nourishment. And now there is mama who climbs in and out of the plant regularly.

This is a new responsibility for which I am not qualified. I can handle puppies and kittens, even horses, but mama birds with their fragile eggs - I have no experience. I just have to let nature and mama handle this. I will try to stay out of her way and hope for a happy outcome. That part of the story, I wrote last week. I tried to leave her alone but I would peek into the nest when she was absent. Suddenly there was a dark little mound in the nest. I could not see it moving so I kind of thought it was deceased. I left it alone. A few days later, there was another little mound but this one seemed to be moving a bit. I left them all alone.

A few days ago, mama was away, I took a close up look at the nest. It was totally empty. I hated to think what happened to the family, though there are many crows/ravens flying among the trees.

Then a couple of days later, I saw a small, brownish, fluffy creature in the bird feeder. I certainly wanted it to be one of these babies. It gave me a positive thought to hang on to.

I cannot imagine a mama bird - going through the trouble of laying three eggs, nurturing them and then having them all disappear. I know it happens regularly. I guess that is the way it is in nature with all animals. I moved the geranium back to the patio. The little nest is still in it. I have given it a big drink of water and plucked off the dead flowers. It is too late in the season for any more birthing’s this year. We shall see what nature has in store for next season.

A continuing tale. I just saw mom or one of her relatives wandering around on my deck - so I decided to bring the geranium back to the deck railing. The only visitor I have seen so far is a hummingbird checking out the red flowers. I do not assume any more eggs will appear this season, but the nest is there if mama wants a place to rest.

In the meantime, the noise of the 4th of July is just ahead and precautions are necessary. Last week’s column addressed some of these. I hope you all enjoy the holiday with family and friends and your pets are secure at home during the noise.

Christy Powers is a freelance writer whose passion is studying and writing about pet health, nutrition and training. She can be reached at cpowerspak@gmail.com.