Photo: Kids Club goes to the moon

An astronomy program was the order of the day during the Summer Fun Kids Club at the Chino Valley Public Library on Wednesday, June 26.

The topic was "Max Goes to the Moon," a book at the library.

Put on by Frontier Girl Elizabeth Vicory for her Eagle Level Diamond Award, the Summer Fun Kids Club bridges the gap at the library, which is currently without a children’s librarian to put on a summer reading program.

It continues Wednesdays at 1 p.m. through July 31, at the Chino Valley Public Library, 1020 W. Palomino Road. For more information, call Suzanne Vicory at 928-899-3582.