OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, July 01
Weather  91.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Photo: Kids Club goes to the moon

Stacy DeVeau, University of Arizona STEM Program coordinator, presents an astronomy program during the Summer Fun Kids Club at the Chino Valley Public Library on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. (Jason Wheeler/Review)

Stacy DeVeau, University of Arizona STEM Program coordinator, presents an astronomy program during the Summer Fun Kids Club at the Chino Valley Public Library on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. (Jason Wheeler/Review)

Originally Published: July 1, 2019 2:58 p.m.

An astronomy program was the order of the day during the Summer Fun Kids Club at the Chino Valley Public Library on Wednesday, June 26.

The topic was "Max Goes to the Moon," a book at the library.

Put on by Frontier Girl Elizabeth Vicory for her Eagle Level Diamond Award, the Summer Fun Kids Club bridges the gap at the library, which is currently without a children’s librarian to put on a summer reading program.

It continues Wednesdays at 1 p.m. through July 31, at the Chino Valley Public Library, 1020 W. Palomino Road. For more information, call Suzanne Vicory at 928-899-3582.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Teen plans kids club project to fill in gap for reading program
Photo: Magical summer fun
Library is Astronomy Central Saturday for free event
Library's summer reading program underway
Library closes the chapter on summer

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
MON
01
Alzheimer's Association: Alzheimer's Support Group,
MON
01
Crochet One, Knit Too!,
MON
01
Prescott Frontier Days Happy Hearts Rodeo
MON
01
Sneak Peek of PBS “Chasing the Moon”
TUE
02
Prescott Toastmasters
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries