Photo: Kids Club goes to the moon
An astronomy program was the order of the day during the Summer Fun Kids Club at the Chino Valley Public Library on Wednesday, June 26.
The topic was "Max Goes to the Moon," a book at the library.
Put on by Frontier Girl Elizabeth Vicory for her Eagle Level Diamond Award, the Summer Fun Kids Club bridges the gap at the library, which is currently without a children’s librarian to put on a summer reading program.
It continues Wednesdays at 1 p.m. through July 31, at the Chino Valley Public Library, 1020 W. Palomino Road. For more information, call Suzanne Vicory at 928-899-3582.
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
- Gun used to kill Chino Valley girl was stolen weapon
- Update: DPS identifies Chino Valley man who died in head-on collision near Paulden
- Paulden man arrested in Highway 89 crash that killed 2 teens in March, CVPD says
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Missing Prescott man’s pickup found at remote ranch; search for him continues
- Dump truck damages traffic signals in Prescott Valley; temporary repairs underway
- Prescott man said he lost his way on hike before rescue crews found him
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- Gun used to kill Chino Valley girl was stolen weapon
- Late start predicted for 2019 Arizona monsoon season
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
MON
01
|
Alzheimer's Association: Alzheimer's Support Group,
|
MON
01
|
Crochet One, Knit Too!,
|
MON
01
|
Prescott Frontier Days Happy Hearts Rodeo
|
MON
01
|
Sneak Peek of PBS “Chasing the Moon”
|
TUE
02
|
Prescott Toastmasters
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...