Officers list what they want in new Prescott Valley police chief

The Town of Prescott Valley Human Resources Department has a list of what it is looking for in a new police chief following the June 21 retirement of Chief Bryan Jarrell.

Karen Smith, assistant town manager, reported during a Manager’s Smorgas-board event Wednesday, June 26, at the Prescott Valley Public Library, that the executive search company of Peckham and McKenney is conducting a national search that will present three finalist candidates to the town.

With more than 100 members in the Police Department, consisting of 77 sworn officers, Smith said its stakeholders have come up with a list of qualities they are looking for in the person who will lead the department:

• Professional, experienced leader.

• Appreciation of the community and vested as his/her home.

• Technically sound in all aspects.

• Not a sit-behind-the-desk administrator.

• Someone with integrity and high emotional intelligence.

• Able to communicate with people and build relationships.

• Visionary with good business sense, fresh perspective and continual improvement.

• Here to serve.

Peckham and McKenney began its search this month, Smith said, and will be accepting applications through Aug. 5. During the month of August, the agency will screen, vet and invite the finalists to Prescott Valley.

On Friday, Sept. 13, the candidates will meet with the interview board, staff and department heads, tour the community, and in the evening, meet with the public.

“The town manager makes the hard decision,” Smith said about the final step in the hiring process.

Prescott Valley Deputy Police Chief James Edelstein currently serves in an interim capacity as chief of police. Edelstein has served the Town of Prescott Valley for more than 20 years as a law enforcement officer in various capacities including a previous stint as interim chief prior to the hiring of Jarrell.

Follow Sue Tone on Twitter @ToneNotes. Reach her at stone@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.