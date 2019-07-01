Mayer High School graduate elected to state officer position

Hailey Porter, a graduate of Mayer High School and president of the Mayer FFA Chapter was recently elected to the position of state vice president of the Arizona Association FFA.

During the 90th annual Arizona FFA State Leadership Conference, Porter was one of two students from the Mayer FFA Chapter, and many across the state, to run for this coveted title. During her time as a state FFA officer, she will be traveling the state and country educating high school students on Arizona and American Agriculture, visiting with agricultural representatives and being an all-around advocate for agriculture.

Porter was also the land laboratory superintendent and helped receive donations that bolstered the 80-acre land lab that includes a greenhouse, 100,000 gallon pond, livestock barn, aquaculture center, welding shop, half-acre garden, and orchard. Some of her other accomplishments include receiving the first-ever Jeramy Plumb Memorial Scholarship, winning first place in the Arizona FFA Job Interview Career Development Event competition and heading to Nationals, graduating with the most ever (23) industry welding certifications from Mayer High, and completing the Upward Bound Program from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.