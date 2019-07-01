Letter: Protesters, not crybabies
In his June 10 letter Wayne Compton tells that the Courier “reached new heights by publishing liberal Trump-hating letters” by both Bob Lynne and Larry Wonderling, referring to them and other liberals as ‘crybabies and protesters.’ (Thank you, Tim Wiederaenders, for allowing all voices to be heard) To criticize, condemn, denounce, propose a solution or to offer a better way does not make one a crybaby, regardless of party affiliation. I know both Bob and Larry. Mr. Compton is right in calling them ‘protesters,’ one of the reasons I admire both of them. However, I have never heard them say they ‘hate’ Mr. Compton’s president, but they both speak to the president’s anti-semitic, xenophobic, homophobic and misogynistic views; his authoritarianism; and to his racism and denigration of Latinos, blacks, Muslims and various other groups.
Wayne Compton paints a picture of Liberals and protesters with a very tainted brush. We march, rally, picket, boycott, demonstrate and protest because we do not want to see Trump and his zealot stooges in Congress who place party above principles strip away health care, decimate public education, wage a war on science, weaken labor laws and environmental protections, condone discrimination based on gender or sexual identity, build walls instead of bridges and shut down citizen initiatives that would protect civil liberties and human rights.
Our nation was born of rebellion. Nonviolent protest is the most effective weapon against discrimination and injustice. Protesters contribute their time, energy and passion with the hope of making a better, more just society for all. The civil rights movement, the anti-Vietnam War movement, the women’s movement, the gay rights movement, the labor movement and the environmental movement have changed government policy and, perhaps more importantly, changed how we live today.
We who believe in fairness and justice cannot rest until it comes. Thank you, Bob and Larry and all other Liberals, for standing up and speaking out.
James Kimes
Prescott Valley
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
- Gun used to kill Chino Valley girl was stolen weapon
- Update: DPS identifies Chino Valley man who died in head-on collision near Paulden
- Paulden man arrested in Highway 89 crash that killed 2 teens in March, CVPD says
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Missing Prescott man’s pickup found at remote ranch; search for him continues
- Dump truck damages traffic signals in Prescott Valley; temporary repairs underway
- Prescott man said he lost his way on hike before rescue crews found him
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- Gun used to kill Chino Valley girl was stolen weapon
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
MON
01
|
Alzheimer's Association: Alzheimer's Support Group,
|
MON
01
|
Crochet One, Knit Too!,
|
MON
01
|
Prescott Frontier Days Happy Hearts Rodeo
|
MON
01
|
Sneak Peek of PBS “Chasing the Moon”
|
TUE
02
|
Prescott Toastmasters
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...