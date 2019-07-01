OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, July 01
Weather  72.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Guzzardi: Mourning the death of holiday baseball double headers

Joe Guzzardi
Originally Published: July 1, 2019 9:01 p.m.

Time was, baseball bugs circled Independence Day as a milestone on their calendars.

First, baseball’s longstanding axiom held that the team in first place on July 4 was the likely pennant winner. Second, July 4 offered fans a host of doubleheaders - two games played one immediately following the other for the price of a single admission. On Independence Day 1956, the New York Yankees took on the Boston Red Sox. That afternoon, fans watched the year’s Most Valuable Player, Mickey Mantle, three-time MVP Yogi Berra, and the best hitter who ever lived, Ted Williams, all Hall of Famers. Berra, by the way, caught both ends of the double dip, just as he did 117 times without complaint during his storied career.

Those were the days of two leagues and 16 teams. Today, there are 30 teams, six leagues and multiple playoff levels. With so many games played, the July 4 barometer no longer holds true. And owners long-ago realized that offering two games for the price of one was financial folly. Now, if cancellations force make-up doubleheaders, fans have to endure the insulting day-night split admission.

When owners, players and their union conspired to eliminate regularly scheduled doubleheaders, they also killed off the traditional holiday rivalries that sparked such passion among their devotees. Baseball has new, less compelling traditions - the opener, the four-inning start, instant replay, the Google All Star ballot, and games played overseas in Tokyo and London to grow the $10 billion MLB internationally. Selling more caps and t-shirts abroad is a new and potentially unlimited revenue source.

Harken back to what was perhaps baseball’s all-time greatest, most intense holiday rivalry that dates back to 1867 and intensified after 1902 - the American Association’s AAA Minneapolis Millers versus the St. Paul Saints. On the days that led up to those holiday twin bills played on Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day, local residents spoke of little else. Crop prices, the summer weather and U.S. Sen. Hubert Humphrey’s speeches paled in significance to passionate arguments about upcoming big games.

The Millers and the Saints often played against each other 22 times. But the jewels were those holiday doubleheaders. The opening morning game would be played in one city, and the afternoon contest in the other. Cranks, as they were called in the early 20th century, walked across the bridge over the Mississippi River that connected St. Paul and Minneapolis, or they took public transportation. The games were the thing, and fans would not be denied.

Although technically minor league franchises, fans of the Millers and Saints saw outstanding baseball. Among the Millers who passed through Minneapolis were future Hall of Fame superstars Ted Williams, Willie Mays and Hoyt Wilhelm. Only 19 when he joined the Millers in 1938, Williams won the American Association Triple Crown. Williams also led in walks, total bases and runs scored. For the year, Williams hit .366, slugged 43 home runs, knocked in 142 runs, hit 30 doubles, nine triples, and drew 114 free passes.

As for the Saints, in back-to-back 1947 and 1948 seasons, Brooklyn Dodger three-time MVP Roy Campanella broke the American Association’s color line, and Edwin “Duke” Snider patrolled the St. Paul outfield. Duke hit .316 and slugged 12 round trippers in just 66 games. For his part, Campy in only 35 games, batted .325, slammed 13 homers, and drove in 39 runs, forcing the struggling Brooklyn Dodgers to recall him. Campy’s bat prowess was good news for Verlene Price Booker’s extended family of 15. Each homer that Campy slugged won him a free case of Wheaties from Minneapolis-based General Mills. Campy donated his winnings to the Booker family.

In 1960, Washington Senators’ owner Calvin Griffith received MLB’s approval to move his franchise to Minneapolis where in 1961 the team became the Twins.

Sadly, big league baseball’s arrival in the Twin Cities marked the end of the historic, decades-long Millers-Saints intense competition that thrilled countless thousands. But the Saints-Millers games live on as an important part of baseball and America’s history.

Joe Guzzardi is a Society for American Baseball Research and Internet Baseball Writers Association member. Contact Joe at guzzjoe@yahoo.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Guzzardi: Don’t let robot umpires ruin baseball
Guzzardi: ‘Sissified’ baseball turning off fans
Twins seriously courting local product
Alex Rodriquez: Please go away
Guzzardi: Bush Sr. reminisces about his College World Series days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
MON
01
Alzheimer's Association: Alzheimer's Support Group,
MON
01
Crochet One, Knit Too!,
MON
01
Prescott Frontier Days Happy Hearts Rodeo
MON
01
Sneak Peek of PBS “Chasing the Moon”
TUE
02
Prescott Toastmasters
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries