Dump truck nearly takes out traffic signal; repairs at Glassford Hill, Lakeshore will take 30 days

Southbound drivers on Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley will not be allowed to make left turns onto Lakeshore Drive for the next 30 days while repairs are made to the signal light at that intersection.

On Monday, June 24, a dump truck making a right turn from Lakeshore heading north onto Glassford Hill Road damaged the signal and mast arm. The bed of the truck was fully extended at the time.

Public Works Director Norm Davis said the bed’s unusual upright position could have been the cause of driver error, equipment malfunction or both.

“Things happen and we go get them fixed,” Davis said. “The nice thing is that it didn’t hit any electrical lines.”

The angle of impact was such that it twisted the pole causing heavy damage, although the light continued to operate. Davis said he was afraid the pole would fall down, and called for a boom truck to temporarily hold the pole in place. TLL Electric responded to his call within an hour.

The boom truck will hold the pole in place until it can be reset into a new concrete base. The challenge with this is that the concrete has to cure at least seven days before workers can put the pole on, Davis said.

With the amount of traffic at that intersection — one of the busiest in Prescott Valley — temporary four-way stop signs “would be chaos, not safe,” he said.

The town is able to work with the Arizona Department of Transportation to obtain materials and labor expeditiously through cooperative purchasing agreements. Davis estimated the cost at about $150,000. The boom truck with labor is about $150-$175 an hour, temporary signals rent for $5,500 to $7,500 per day. A replacement signal costs about $40,000, and will take eight or nine Street Department workers to set up.

Something like this hasn’t happened in the 15 years Davis has been with Prescott Valley, he said. About six months ago, Kingman needed to replace one of its damaged signals and the cost was about $150,000. The money will come out of the Fiscal Year 2019-20 contingency fund.

“We’re moving as fast as we can,” he said, adding that thankfully no one was hurt. “It is just property.”

A news release from the town reminds drivers and pedestrians to use extra caution in the area while repairs are underway. While left turns onto Lakeshore Drive will not be permitted from southbound Glassford Hill, drivers may make left turns onto Long Look, NAZ Suns Way, or Florentine.

Further information, such as possible citations for the driver, was unavailable.

