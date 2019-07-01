Cowboy Poets event July 23 includes locals

Arizona Cowboys Poets Gathering presents “You Just Can’t See Him From the Road” at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., on Tuesday July 23, from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m.

Come celebrate the cowboy’s place in Arizona culture and lore at this fun program for all ages. Poetry and music of the working cowboy will be performed by Dean Cook, Prescott Valley; Joe Konkel, Paulden; Linda Lee Filener, Chino Valley; Tom Walker, Prescott; and Don Fernwalt, Mayer.

The Arizona Cowboy Poet Gathering is in its 32nd year, bringing performers to the Prescott area from all over the country to preserve the life and culture of the working cowboy. Free, no registration required.

For more information, call 928-759-3040.