Cooking with Diane: Oatmeal Banana Breakfast Cookies
Originally Published: July 1, 2019 3:02 p.m.
This recipe says these are breakfast cookies but we enjoy them any time of day.
Oatmeal Banana Breakfast Cookies
Ingredients:
2 cups oatmeal (dry)
2 bananas (mashed)
1 egg
1 cup applesauce
½ cup dried cranberries
½ cup pecans (chopped)
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 teaspoon cinnamon
Directions:
Mix all ingredients in a large bowl and let sit for 15 minutes. Drop by spoonfuls on greased cookie sheet, and bake at 350 degrees for 20-30 minutes until firm.
