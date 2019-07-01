Cooking with Diane: Oatmeal Banana Breakfast Cookies

This recipe says these are breakfast cookies but we enjoy them any time of day.

Oatmeal Banana Breakfast Cookies

Ingredients:

2 cups oatmeal (dry)

2 bananas (mashed)

1 egg

1 cup applesauce

½ cup dried cranberries

½ cup pecans (chopped)

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Directions:

Mix all ingredients in a large bowl and let sit for 15 minutes. Drop by spoonfuls on greased cookie sheet, and bake at 350 degrees for 20-30 minutes until firm.