Chino Valley celebration begins at 5 p.m.; fireworks go off at dark
EDITOR'S NOTE: To read about what's happening in Prescott on July 4, click here. For Prescott Valley, click here.
Fireworks are expected for the Fourth of July in Chino Valley this year unless there are heavy winds that won’t die down by the time they’re set to go off, said Chino Valley Mayor Darryl Croft at the Tuesday, June 25, Chino Valley Town Council Meeting.
“I don’t think that’s going to happen,” Croft said. “The show goes on. Come out and have some fun.”
Chino Valley hasn’t seen a Fourth of July fireworks display for the last couple of years thanks to drought conditions and fire restrictions, said Community Services Director Scott Bruner. A few weeks ago though, several officials got together to make sure everyone involved was on the same page including Croft, Councilman Lon Turner, two fire marshals, two Chino Valley police officers, the land owner and a representative of the Fireworks Productions of Arizona, Bruner said.
Turner walked the entirety of the shooting site, at the corner lot of Road 1 East and Perkinsville Road, and said he was satisfied with what he saw.
“We’ve got at least three times the amount of fallout area to the northeast that would accommodate our southwest winds,” Turner said. “We’ve got plenty of clear space, the fire marshals seem to be happy with everything. The pyrotechnic that does the fireworks seem to be very happy. Barring 30, 40-mile-per hour winds, we should have a good Fourth of July.”
The Thursday, July 4, celebration at the Chino Valley Community Center Ball Fields, 1527 N. Road 1 East, will have food trucks, live music by Alter Ego, a beer garden, games, water slides, six bounce houses, free admission to the Chino Valley Aquatic Center and, of course, the fireworks display. The event begins at 5 p.m. and the fireworks start at dark.
Kid-Zone wrist bands are $5 each, available in the Aquatic Center.
Admission and parking to the event are free. General parking is located off Road 1 East between the Community Center and Territorial Early Childhood Center, with designated parking for those in need of ADA-accessible parking or who have a designated placard or license plate markings for accessible parking.
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
- Gun used to kill Chino Valley girl was stolen weapon
- Update: DPS identifies Chino Valley man who died in head-on collision near Paulden
- Paulden man arrested in Highway 89 crash that killed 2 teens in March, CVPD says
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Missing Prescott man’s pickup found at remote ranch; search for him continues
- Dump truck damages traffic signals in Prescott Valley; temporary repairs underway
- Prescott man said he lost his way on hike before rescue crews found him
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- Gun used to kill Chino Valley girl was stolen weapon
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
MON
01
|
Alzheimer's Association: Alzheimer's Support Group,
|
MON
01
|
Crochet One, Knit Too!,
|
MON
01
|
Prescott Frontier Days Happy Hearts Rodeo
|
MON
01
|
Sneak Peek of PBS “Chasing the Moon”
|
TUE
02
|
Prescott Toastmasters
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...