Chino Valley in Brief: Poker tourney to benefit Chino Valley Football Booster Club

Poker tourney to benefit Chino Valley Football Booster Club

The Chino Valley Football Booster Club will host a fundraising poker tournament on Saturday, July 13, starting at 7 p.m., at the American Legion Post in Chino Valley.

There will also be dinner served at 5 p.m., an auction and a drawing. Cost is $10 for the dinner and $50 to enter the tournament. Open to the public, 21 and older.

For more information, call Rhiannon Gianfrancesco at 928-350-5619 or Mike Paulus at 928-899-5606.

Chino Valley Animal Partners seeks members, volunteers

If you love dogs and cats, Chino Valley Animal Partners, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, would love to have you as a member.

The organization’s mission is to organize fundraising events, volunteer time, and raise money to help the local shelter with its needs and those in the community on fixed incomes with companion care dogs or cats and may require some financial assistance.

The monthly meetings are the first Monday of every month at the Senior Center at 6 p.m. located at 1021 Butterfield Road, Chino Valley.

Visit www.chinovalleyanimalpartners.org or FB page, Chino Valley Animal Partners or email chinovalleyanimalpartners@gmail.com for additional information.

Grants To You needs new teacher, has new classes

“Grants To You, an 18-year-old nonprofit 501(c)3, is seeking a teacher to support its grant research and writing program.

Classes are offered three to four times each year (eight hours each time). Since its inception in 2002 GTU’s 1,200 volunteers have won in excess of $4.1 million.

The instructors are paid a $300 honorarium (based on attendance) plus reimbursement for supplies. Attendance averages around 13 students.

The next class is scheduled on consecutive Saturdays, Sept. 21 and 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Prescott Valley at 3700 N. Windsong Drive.

For more information or questions, visit grantstoyou.org or call Paul or Shirley Baskin at 928-458-7796 or email info@grantstoyou.org.



Yavapai College highlights health programs

Yavapai College will showcase its Allied Health programs at the Prescott Valley Campus in room 216 on Monday, July 8, from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

The program will begin with a short presentation, followed by a classroom tour and a visit with instructors and students.

To sign up, please call 928-717-7137 or visit www.yc.edu/tours.

Public Library’s sale features summer selection

The Chino Valley Public Library bookstore is featuring a summer paperback fiction sale. All proceeds benefit the library, 1020 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley.

For more information, call 928-636-2687.

Town of Chino Valley seeks board, committee applicants

The Town of Chino Valley is seeking applicants interested in sharing their talents, expertise and enthusiasm to serve on the following Town Council-appointed boards and committees: Board of Adjustment; Industrial Development Authority; Parks and Recreation Advisory Board; Roads and Streets Committee; and Senior Center Advisory Board.

Visit http://www.chinoaz.net/222/Boards-Commissions to obtain a Public Body Appointment Application or to view committee descriptions, desired qualifications, residency requirements, terms of office, meeting days and times to see where you best fit in.

Applications must include a brief resume or summary describing relevant experience. Applicants must be willing to serve on a volunteer basis. Applications will be accepted until the positions are filled. First review was April 29.

For questions and to obtain and submit applications, write to Town of Chino Valley, Attention: Town Clerk’s Office, 202 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley, AZ 86323, call 928-636-2646, ext. 1052, or email clerks@chinoaz.net.

Explore Arizona offers day trips across state

Explore Arizona, in partnership with Prescott Valley Parks and Recreation, offers day trips to new destinations each month through December.

Upcoming trips include: Montezuma’s Castle and Tuzigoot in Verde Valley, Aug. 22, $35; Grand Canyon National Park, Sept. 26, $40; Phoenix Art Museum in Phoenix, Oct. 24, $55; Shopping Trip at Tanger Outlets in Glendale, Nov. 7, $15; Desert Botanical Garden, Tempe, Dec. 12, $70.

Trip price includes transportation in a 12-passenger van, admission fees and lunch. For more information, call 928-759-3090 or visit pvaz.net.

TOPS group meets Tuesdays at Methodist Church

TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club #9168 meets each Tuesday in Chino Valley at the Chino Valley United Methodist Church at 725 E. Road 1 South, in Remp Hall (the building between the church and the food bank).

Weigh-in is from 7 to 8 a.m. and the program and meeting are from 8 to 9 a.m. National dues are $32 per year and local dues are $2 per month. For more information about TOPS go to www.tops.org. The first meeting is free and all are welcome.