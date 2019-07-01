Chief Justice Brutinel announces 5-year strategic agenda

PHOENIX – In coordination with the beginning of his five-year term as Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice, Robert Brutinel on Monday, July 1, announced the release of his five-year strategic agenda for Arizona’s courts, “Justice for the Future: Planning for Excellence.”

A strategic agenda is an Arizona Supreme Court tradition and sets the priorities for Arizona’s courts, according to a news release. The Chief Justice’s agenda was developed with statewide input from court staff, judicial officers, committees, and others.

Chief Justice Brutinel’s opening paragraph to the agenda explains the value in its preparation: “Developing this strategic agenda provides an opportunity to look to the future. It requires us to consider where and how our courts need to improve, to set goals for improvement, and to chart the course for accomplishing those goals. In other words, it compels us to plan for the continued excellence of Arizona’s courts.”

The strategic agenda for 2019-24 includes five primary goals:

• Promoting access to justice;

• Protecting children, families, and communities;

• Promoting judicial branch excellence and innovation;

• Enhancing professionalism within Arizona’s courts; and

• Promoting public trust and confidence.

Each goal includes multiple projects, milestones, and objectives. The strategic agenda is an evolving document, subject to new and modified initiatives as needs arise and as goals are achieved over time.

To view the strategic agenda, “Justice for the Future: Planning for Excellence,” visit https://www.azcourts.gov/Portals/0/Communications/JusticeForTheFuture.pdf.

Brutinel was seated as Chief Justice on Friday, June 21. CLICK HERE for news of that event.

To learn more about Arizona’s judicial branch, visit www.azcourts.gov.

Information provided by the Arizona Supreme Court.