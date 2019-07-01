OFFERS
Century Ranch phase one preliminary plat passes Chino Valley council
Full project estimated to take two years, property owner says

Jim Fletcher, owner of the property where the planned Century Ranch subdivision is to be located, speaks to council at the Tuesday, June 25, Chino Valley Town Council meeting. (Jason Wheeler/Review)

Jim Fletcher, owner of the property where the planned Century Ranch subdivision is to be located, speaks to council at the Tuesday, June 25, Chino Valley Town Council meeting. (Jason Wheeler/Review)

By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: July 1, 2019 3:11 p.m.

Phase one of the 10-phase preliminary plat for the Century Ranch subdivision passed with a unanimous vote by the Chino Valley Town Council Tuesday, June 25.

Located on the southwest corner of East Perkinsville Road and M.A. Perkins Trailway, approval allows for the development of 113 one-acre lots on the currently vacant property (180.5 of 378 acres). Before the lots will be able to be sold and developed, the final plat will have to be completed and approved and recorded by the county, Development Services Director Josh Cook said.

They’ll record each phase or multiple phases at once and it will be dependent on how Jim Fletcher, the property owner, wants to do it, Cook said.

“There are 10 phases. He might do one phase or three phases at a time,” he said, mentioning there are specific improvements that will be done according to the phasing. “When it comes into record, say, phase one, two and three, there’s certain improvements in infrastructure that will have to go in order to make those phases possible. Those will take place at that time, he’s not going to be required to put in all of the improvements with phase one.”

The improvements include connecting the subdivision to the Peavine Trial by way of pedestrian paths and trailways, dedicate right-of-way on both sides East Road 2 North and East Perkinsville Road and extending and connecting the project to town utilities.

Those stipulations and conditions were attached so that if Fletcher sells off portions of the land to additional developers, they will have the responsibility of making those improvements, though he is planning on doing all of the improvements through phase 10, Cook said.

Fletcher said he imagines the entire project taking two years to complete. An analysis for assured water supply has already been submitted and the final plat is close, he said.

“We’ve done a lot of work in the last 18 months and we would like to get going as soon as we can,” Fletcher said.

“We’d sure like to get phase one, two and three by this time next year.”

The phase was approved along with the rezoning of 378 acres of property from single family residential-two acre minimum to single family residential one-acre minimum which Planner Alex Lerma said needed to be done in order to allow for the subdividing of the property.

