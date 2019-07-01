OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, July 01
Weather  72.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Arizona Downs reverses course, will reopen track thanks to new investor
Horseracing to resume July 20, 21 at venue in Prescott Valley

The starting gate moves into position at opening day of Arizona Downs May 24, in Prescott Valley. The racetrack closed after its June 23 races after an investor pulled out, but ownership found a new investor and the track is scheduled to reopen in July to resume racing. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

The starting gate moves into position at opening day of Arizona Downs May 24, in Prescott Valley. The racetrack closed after its June 23 races after an investor pulled out, but ownership found a new investor and the track is scheduled to reopen in July to resume racing. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

mugshot photo
By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: July 1, 2019 9:12 p.m.

In a stunning reversal, Arizona Downs in Prescott Valley announced Monday that it would reopen its racetrack for thoroughbred and quarter-horse racing the weekend of July 20 and 21, a little more than a week after track ownership said it would close for the rest of 2019 because of financial woes.

Owners of the track said in a July 1 news release that they have secured an investor who will provide additional money for the racetrack off of Highway 89A so that it can resume operations.

“The investment group loves horse racing, and understands how important a year-round circuit is for the industry,” said Tom Auther, Arizona Downs co-owner and partner, who didn’t immediately disclose the new investor’s name. “They will be incredible business partners.”

The racetrack, in its inaugural season, is scheduled to continue racing every weekend through Labor Day.

Races have been rescheduled for 15 more dates this season, including July 20, 21, 27 and 28; Aug. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, 25 and 31; and Sept. 1 and 2.

Work to refurbish the track and its complex started in early January after it had been closed for the previous nine years due to a bankruptcy of the former Yavapai Downs, 10501 E. Highway 89A, in Prescott Valley. The Yavapai Downs facility was built in 2001 for live racing following the shuttering of the old Prescott Downs at the site of the Prescott Rodeo Grounds, 840 Rodeo Drive.

Track owners say they will offer special prices on concessions for the races on July 20 and 21, and that they will conduct wiener dog races on the 20th.

Gates into the venue are scheduled to open at 10 a.m. on the 20th, with post time for the first race at 1 p.m. General admission costs $2. Children ages 10 and younger get in free. Tickets are available at: azdowns.com.

IN THE BLACK?

On June 21, Auther announced in a news release that he was canceling the Downs’ 2019 season after the track’s June 23 races because of financial problems tied to struggles with generating money from off-track betting (OTB).

Arizona Downs officials had blamed the closure on an off-track betting (OTB) dispute between its track and racetrack signal provider Monarch Content Management of Canada and Turf Paradise racetrack in Phoenix. Arizona Downs cited “ongoing issues in the battle for fair and equal access to out-of-state racing signals” for its OTB system.

The July 1 news release states that the track’s new financing allows Arizona Downs to pay for purses distributed to horsemen for the remainder of the 2019 summer meet. The financing also frees up money for the Downs to expand its OTB network to pay purses for the 2020 summer racing season, the release adds.

Arizona Downs’ owners say that they are seeking new restaurants and bars to add to their OTB system, which currently consists of six partners in metro Phoenix, Flagstaff, Lake Havasu and Pinetop-Lakeside.

Since Arizona Downs’ Memorial Day weekend grand opening, ownership says that it has attracted more than 12,500 fans to its weekend live racing events, including thousands of individuals who have never experienced horse racing before.

“We’re thankful to have a new investor who shares our confidence about the potential of year-round horse racing,” Auther said. “We’re already having conversations with several potential OTB partners.”

Doug Cook is a reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Arizona Downs to resume summer racing season July 20-21
Arizona Downs cutting season short after this weekend
Yavapai Downs to reopen as 'Arizona Downs' in PV — $2 million facelift continues
Yavapai Downs expected to run again in 2019; Wagering could start in July
Horse racing returns to Arizona Downs

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
MON
01
Alzheimer's Association: Alzheimer's Support Group,
MON
01
Crochet One, Knit Too!,
MON
01
Prescott Frontier Days Happy Hearts Rodeo
MON
01
Sneak Peek of PBS “Chasing the Moon”
TUE
02
Prescott Toastmasters
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries