Arizona Downs to resume summer racing season July 20-21
Weekend to include Wiener Dog Races, more

People get their bets in at opening day of Arizona Downs Friday, May 24, in Prescott Valley. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

People get their bets in at opening day of Arizona Downs Friday, May 24, in Prescott Valley. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

Originally Published: July 1, 2019 1:47 p.m.

PRESCOTT VALLEY – Arizona Downs is scheduled to resume live Thoroughbred and Quarter Horse racing at the racetrack on the weekend of July 20-21, and continue every weekend through Labor Day weekend.

The owners had canceled the season after the June 23 races, due to off-track betting and financing problems.

The owners have secured an investor who will provide additional financing to the Prescott Valley racetrack, according to a July 1 news release.

Arizona Downs’ owners will offer $1 hotdogs and beer specials all weekend long. And the crowd-pleasing Wiener Dog Races will take place on Saturday, July 20.

Admission gates open at 10 a.m. and post time for the first race is 1 p.m. General admission is $2. Kids 10 and younger get in free. Tickets are available for purchase at www.ArizonaDowns.com.

“The investment group loves horse racing, and understands how important a year-round circuit is for the industry,” said Tom Auther, Arizona Downs owner and partner. “They will be incredible business partners.”

The new financing enables Arizona Downs to fund purses distributed to horsemen for the remainder of the 2019 summer meet, and frees up capital to expand its Off Track Betting (OTB) network to fund purses for the 2020 summer racing season.

Arizona Downs’ owners are proactively seeking new restaurants and bars to add to their OTB system, which currently consists of six partners located in metro Phoenix, Flagstaff, Lake Havasu, and Pinetop-Lakeside.

Since its Memorial Day Weekend grand opening, Arizona Downs has attracted more than 12,500 fans to its weekend live racing events, including thousands of individuals who have never experienced horse racing before.

“We’re thankful to have a new investor who shares our confidence about the potential of year-round horse racing,” Auther said. “We’re already having conversations with several potential OTB partners.”

Auther did not disclose the identity of the new investor.

ABOUT ARIZONA DOWNS

Located in the heart of scenic Prescott Valley, Arizona Downs’ inaugural summer racing season features Thoroughbred and Quarter Horse racing, and eight races each day. Arizona Downs is a mile-long racetrack, with a spacious venue that features concession stands, a restaurant and bar with scenic 360-degree views, event space, more than 150 in-house TV screens, and both mutuel and self-bet machines. The racetrack also offers a simulcasting room that opens for wagering daily at 9 a.m., and a deli with a full bar throughout the day. For more information, visit www.ArizonaDowns.com.

Information provided by Arizona Downs.

