Williams: This should have been last month’s column

My wife tells me I should have written about seasonal topics in December. You know, about Christmas-related stories employing paragraphs heavily festooned with tinsel and festive sprigs. She’s probably right.

I know I can occasionally be a journalistic reprobate. In an attempt to make up for my holiday misstep, I’ve decided that we should have had the following information a month ago: the history of fruit cake.

My first tidbit of fruitcake data will shock you. Fruit cake was not invented by your Aunt Agnes who toted one to your house for the holidays when you were a child. Tales of the times reveal that early Egyptians placed a form of fruitcake on the tombs of loved ones. Or, at least, of dead ones. Those fruitcakes were intended to provide nutrition for the afterlife — or they may have been used as ballast to keep the coffin lids in place.



Roman soldiers were said to bring their version of fruitcake to the battlefield. Whether the pomegranate seed, pine nut and barley mash mixture was used for munitions or munchies, I’m not sure.



In the Middle Ages, preserved fruit, spices and honey were added. Reportedly, fruitcakes enjoyed popularity with crusaders. History has not answered the munitions or munchies question with regard to the crusades, either.

In the 16th century, fruitcakes took on cups of sugar, which increased the density factor. Mediterranean fruits were candied and mixed in. Fruitcakes gained in ingredients as the centuries passed until alcohol was included during the Victoria era, adding even more to the weight and durability of the concoction.

I’ll bet neither you nor your Aunt Agnes knew that fruitcake was outlawed in Europe early in the 18th century because it was characterized as “sinfully rich.” The law was repealed, eventually, since fruitcake had become an important constituent of the tea hour, particularly in England.

Lance Nesta recalls that he rediscovered a fruitcake in his mother’s attic in 2002. He says this particular fruitcake was sent to him in 1962 when he was a soldier stationed in Alaska. At mail call that day, he says, “I opened it up and didn’t know what to do with it. I sure wasn’t going to eat it, and I liked my fellow soldiers too much to share it with them!”



Johnny Carson commented once on the Tonight Show that, “The worst gift is fruitcake. There is only one fruitcake in the entire world, and people keep sending it to each other.”

Even if there’s only one fruitcake, it’s celebrated each year on National Fruit Cake Day which in 2019 was Dec. 27. On the other hand, on Jan. 7 each year, Manitou Springs, Colorado, features its Fruit Cake Toss Day. Citizens compete to see who can hurl their cake the farthest with the greatest accuracy using catapults, slingshots or natural arm power. The distance record is something around 175 feet.

My favorite fruitcake quote is, “The easiest way to make a fruitcake is to buy a darkish cake, then pound some old hard fruit into it with a mallet. Be sure to wear safety glasses.” I think it was voiced by a 12th century mystic. Or it might have been nationally syndicated column humorist Dave Barry. My research on this quote is just a tad sketchy.

Aunt Agnes would be disappointed in us. She probably worked all morning and afternoon to create her special fruit cake for you and here we are poking fun at her and at one of the world’s oldest confections.



You all should be ashamed of yourselves.

