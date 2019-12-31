Will raising tobacco-buying age from 18 to 21 reduce smoking among youth?

When a federal law raising the smoking age from 18 to 21 went into effect Dec. 27, Jen Mabery was ecstatic.

As Yavapai County Community Health Services’ coordinator for health education, Mabery knows firsthand the damage smoking has wreaked on American youth for decades.

Mabery, who partners with the Yavapai Anti-Tobacco Coalition of Youth, or YATCY, said Cottonwood was the first city in Arizona to adopt a Tobacco 21 initiative in 2016. Since then, 19 states (excluding Arizona) either had or were about to approve Tobacco 21 before President Trump made it the law of the land.

A recent Department of Health and Human Services study confirmed that 90% of lifetime smokers began smoking before they turned 18. This is harmful, Mabery and other health officials say, because the brains of pre-teens and teens are not completely developed neurologically.

“Delaying of the institution of smoking is big; it’s a positive thing,” Mabery said. “… It would definitely help with numbers related to deaths. On average, kids trying smoking are 13 years of age. Tobacco itself is killing about 480,000 Americans each year.”

Nowadays, more pre-teens and teens are turning to vaping as an alternative to smoking. Although there’s no tar and there aren’t nearly as many harmful chemicals in vaping products as cigarettes, vaping isn’t a healthy alternative, Mabery added.

Adding fruit or other exotic flavors into a vape’s nicotine makes it even more attractive for younger people, she said. The other danger is that some vape products infused with THC (chemical compound in marijuana) and vitamin E acetate appear to have contributed to e-cigarette, or vaping, product use-associated lung injury (EVALI) this year.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reported that an EVALI outbreak likely began in June 2019, although cases have been declining since a peak in September. Tobacco 21 covers vape purchasing, too, Mabery said.

“It’s the same type of hooking the next generation of smokers,” Mabery said of vaping.

VAPING AS CESSATION TOOL?

The owner of Mile High Vapors on Robert Road in Prescott Valley, who asked not to be named, says he was a heavy smoker for 33 years before he kicked the habit by vaping.

He admits to becoming a smoker as a teenager, although he regrets ever starting.

“I haven’t smoked in about four years,” he said. “I can taste and smell now.”

But what if a federal law had kept him from buying tobacco until he was 21, like the law that was passed this past week? Would it have made any difference?

There are no easy answers to those questions. And yet he does believe that if you’ve been a smoker and you can’t quit, vaping may be your ticket to improved health, contrary to what health officials are saying. When vaping, not only can you control the amount of nicotine entering your lungs, you can completely eliminate the tar and the dozens of chemicals that come with smoking, the vape shop owner said.

However, the key, he added, is keeping cigarettes away from teens so they won’t try smoking or vaping in the first place.

“I’m all for keeping it [tobacco] out of young people’s hands,” he said. “Ten percent of my business is [those ages] 18 to 21. The new law will probably affect sales, but I’m all for it.”

The shop owner said he targets “experienced vapors,” or those between ages 21 to 65 or 70, who want to quit smoking.

“The basis of the whole thing is a tapering effect,” he added. “You can go from a 9 [mg] or 12 nicotine and in two weeks be down to a 6, then to a 3 or to a 1 or a zero.”

SOLUTIONS FOR TEENS

Courtney Osterfelt, director of The Launch Pad Teen Center in Prescott, which helps teens pursue alternatives to risky, harmful behaviors, said she hopes the new federal law can curb smoking/vaping among young people.

“What’s most helpful is creating pro-social environments where teens are engaged and guided in positive relationships with their peers,” Osterfelt said. “That’s what we do at The Launch Pad.”

Osterfelt says part of adolescents’ development is bonding over experiments, which tend to be risky. The Launch Pad creates “challenges that are risky, but healthy,” such as hiking or completing art projects, she added.

She believes teens crave being around their peers, so encouraging them to build healthy relationships with one another can be a preventive tool to avoid dangerous activities like drug use. “It needs to go beyond sports and programs,” Osterfelt added.

She also said teens need more opportunities to bond in commons areas, like parks, a courthouse plaza or a greenbelt.

“They need places to meet without adults,” she added. “We try really hard to create what feels like the commons [at The Launch Pad].”

A VAPE SHOP OWNER’S ADVICE

The vape shop owner, who has a young adult daughter, says he’s against teens and young adults smoking and/or vaping because “it’s become a problem in our community, and I don’t want to add to it.”

Juniors and seniors who are 18 years old and visiting vape shops to buy products, he added, are taking those products to school, where they are often confiscated.

“I want to be part of the solution to quitting smoking,” he added. “I don’t want it around the high schoolers. I don’t deal with THC or batteries [for them]. … A lot of 18- to 20-plus-year-olds are going away from vaping.”

A young man from the Quad Cities, who also didn’t want to be named, said he initially smoked cigarettes as a teen before switching to vaping at 17.

He added that regularly smoking vape juice with 3 mg of nicotine from an electric vape has improved his breathing at work, adding that he doesn’t get as tired as fast.

“I started with cigarettes; it was easy to steal from my mom,” he said. “But once the commercials showed all of the different chemicals in cigarettes, vaping was a lot easier way to go.”

He sees some pros to increasing the smoking age.

“I like getting it away from the high schools; little kids take after what they see,” he said.

Nevertheless, the owner of Mile High Vapors said he wonders about the clarity with which the new smoking law’s been implemented.

The law was attached to a massive $1.4 trillion spending bill.

“We weren’t sure if it had been passed immediately or in nine months,” he said. “… If they wanted to cut down on underage smoking/vaping, they would go online [and stop the sellers there], not the shops. We can vet this better. Some just put in a birthdate [online] and get a product. I’ve booted more than 60 to 80 kids out of here.”