Top Baby Names of 2019: Goodbye Michelle, Heather, Christina; hello Sophia, Mia

mugshot photo
By Howard Fischer, For the Courier | azcapmedia
Originally Published: December 31, 2019 10:38 a.m.

Where have all the Jennifers gone? Or, for that matter, the Jessicas, the Melissas and the Sarahs?

They’ve been replaced, at least in Arizona, by little girls bearing such names as Olivia, Emma and Isabella. Those were the most popular names for girls born this year, according to the state Department of Health Services.

That means all those women born 20 and 30 years ago — when those other names were topping the charts — are now making decidedly different choices for their own daughters.

Top Names for Girls Born in 2019 in Arizona

Rank Name Count

1 Olivia 406

2 Emma 355

3 Isabella 319

4 Sophia 316

5 Mia 306

6 Luna 246

7 Camila 240

8 Ava 237

9 Charlotte 237

10 Amelia 230

So, hello, Sophia, Mia and Luna. And, goodbye, Michelle, Heather and Christina.

How radical has been the change? Of the Top 10 names for girls three decades ago, only one is among the Top 100 for 2019.

That’s Sarah. But the No. 7 name in 1989 is now just 63rd on the list.

When it comes to rankings, spelling matters.

The health department tracks the names based on what parents put on the birth certificate. That means Sophia (fourth in popularity) and Sofia (No. 18) are logged as separate entries.

But if you combine the number of newborn girls named one or the other, it would top the list, jumping ahead of Olivia.

For newborn boys, the changes over the decades are nowhere near as revolutionary.

Top Names for Boys Born in 2019 in Arizona

Rank Name Count

1 Liam 410

2 Noah 397

3 Sebastian 291

4 Oliver 287

5 Elijah 286

6 Mateo 281

7 Benjamin 255

8 Daniel 251

9 Alexander 249

10 Julian 229

Yes, Michael, the top name for boys in 1989 — and even a decade before that — has been replaced by Liam. But there are still enough parents choosing that name for their newborns now to keep it on the Top 20 list.

Other names with biblical roots, whether as saints, angels, kings or other figures from the Good Book always remain relatively popular, such as Joseph, James and, to a lesser extent, Matthew and Christopher.

More recently other biblical names have moved up in the rankings, like Daniel, Elijah and Noah.

Yet some other names have managed to muscle their way up the list.

Notable among that is Liam, which has been at or near the top now for a decade. Logan also is a relative newcomer to the Top 20 list.

There are some marked differences between the most popular names in Arizona and those in the rest of the country. Write that off to demographics.

Nationally, Muhammed has cracked the Top 10 in most popular names for boys. It is nowhere on Arizona’s Top 100 list.

Among girls, Aaliyah hit No. 10 nationally, a name with both Arabic and Hebrew roots. In Arizona it did no better than No. 50.

Conversely, there were 281 sets of parents in Arizona who chose the name Mateo for newborn boys, enough to move it up one notch from last year, to No. 6 this year. Two years ago it was No. 15 in the state.

But it remains far from the Top 20 nationally, with the most recent data putting it at No. 37.

