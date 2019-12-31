OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Dec. 31
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Redskins fire President Bruce Allen, eye Ron Rivera to coach
NFL

In this Oct. 21, 2018 photo, Washington Redskins President Bruce Allen walks across the field before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Landover, Md. Allen was fired Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, after a tumultuous and loss-filled decade with the team once coached by his father. (Andrew Harnik/AP, file)

In this Oct. 21, 2018 photo, Washington Redskins President Bruce Allen walks across the field before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Landover, Md. Allen was fired Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, after a tumultuous and loss-filled decade with the team once coached by his father. (Andrew Harnik/AP, file)

HOWARD FENDRICH and STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Sports Writers
Originally Published: December 31, 2019 6 a.m.

ASHBURN, Va. — Bruce Allen was mocked five years ago when he proclaimed that his perennially last-place Washington Redskins were “winning off the field.” More eye rolls arrived recently when Allen defended the club’s “culture.”

After a lot of losing on the field and all manner of public relations fiascoes off it, Allen is out as president of the NFL team once coached by his father. He was fired Monday, a move announced by owner Daniel Snyder a day after a 3-13 debacle of a season was capped by one last embarrassing loss, 47-16 at rival Dallas.

“As this season concludes, Bruce Allen has been relieved of his duties as president of the Washington Redskins and is no longer with the organization,” Snyder said in a statement issued by the team. “Like our passionate fan base, I recognize we have not lived up to the high standards set by great Redskins teams, coaches and players who have come before us. As we reevaluate our team leadership, culture and process for winning football games, I am excited for the opportunities that lie ahead to renew our singular focus and purpose of bringing championship football back to Washington.”

From the outset of the 2010 season, the Redskins went 62-97-1 with Allen serving as Snyder’s right-hand man, a stretch that featured only two playoff appearances and zero playoff victories.

“These guys that are taking the blame and taking that on, it’s on all of us in this building,” said injured quarterback Alex Smith, who spent significant time with Allen and Snyder this season. “We’re all responsible for it.”

There could be another important move soon, too: Ron Rivera, fired as coach of the Carolina Panthers during the season, was visiting the Redskins on Monday. Rivera has quickly emerged as Washington’s top candidate.

“He gets the best out of players,” said cornerback Josh Norman, who played for Rivera in Carolina. “And not just players, but men. He builds men and guys and also builds character.”

Norman said the culture would be entirely different if Rivera gets the job. It has been an issue with Allen in charge, and even quarterback Case Keenum on Monday said of the organization, “I think there are some cultural things that need to be addressed.”

Allen was hired as Washington’s executive VP and general manager in December 2009, then promoted to president in May 2014.

Only once in Allen’s tumultuous tenure did Washington even manage to win as many 10 games and it finished at the bottom of the NFC East five times.

Just one team in the 32-club NFL had a worse record this season, and the Redskins own the No. 2 pick in the next draft.

Jay Gruden, who was given a contract extension by Allen, was fired after an 0-5 start to this season, his sixth — the longest stint for a head coach under Snyder — and replaced by offensive line coach Bill Callahan on an interim basis.

So the always-in-disarray Redskins are now in need of a president, a general manager and a coach; whoever is hired to those jobs will need to oversee a massive rebuilding project.

That includes fixing the roster and a reputation that has alienated fans to the point that the team’s home stadium often had thousands of empty seats and plenty of spectators cheering for the opponent.

For all of the Redskins’ poor game results during Snyder’s 20 years as owner — never once managing to win 11 games in a season in that span — it was Allen who infamously tried to downplay the importance of the losing by boasting at a news conference after the 2014 season that the team’s charitable foundation “does a fantastic job,” which meant, he said, “We’re winning off the field.”

It was also during that occasionally contentious session with reporters that Allen declared he would do anything to help the team win more games, vowing: “If it meant mowing that lawn out there every Tuesday, I would mow the lawn every darn Tuesday.”

During another rare appearance to take questions from the media, at the news conference to announce Gruden’s dismissal in October, Allen objected to questions about widespread criticism of the way things are run at Redskins Park by asserting: “The culture is actually damn good.”

Norman believes Rivera could fix the culture around the Redskins if he gets the job.

“I feel like you’ll see a difference,” he said. “I’ll put it like that. From what you see now to what you’ll see if this is the case, it’ll be a night and day swap.”

Under Allen’s watch, the issues away from the field included:

—this season’s holdout by Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams, whom Allen refused to trade and who blamed the team’s medical staff for his cancer scare;

—the messy firing of GM Scot McCloughan in 2017;

—the acknowledgment that the team’s seemingly endless home sellout streak was over, followed by the house-cleaning after last season of new executives in charge of business matters;

—the costly trade for, and ugly divorce from, Robert Griffin III;

—the mostly unsuccessful coaching stint of, and ugly divorce from, costly coach Mike Shahanan;

—the tens of millions of dollars given to Kirk Cousins (or, as Allen repeatedly called him, for some reason, “Kurt”) as the league’s first QB to play under the franchise tag more than once; eventually, he was allowed to leave as a free agent, with the Redskins receiving nothing in return.

Allen previously worked as an executive for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Oakland Raiders. He is the son of late Pro Football Hall of Fame member George Allen, who led the Redskins to one Super Bowl appearance while coaching them from 1971-77. Allen’s brother, George, is a former Virginia governor and U.S. senator.

HOW TO GET IT RIGHT

The Redskins have won two playoff games since 1993 and have been perennial bottom feeders during Snyder’s two decades of ownership. Still, getting rid of Allen, potentially handing more front office control to Eric Schaeffer and building around quarterback Dwayne Haskins and a young offense could get things going in the right direction.

Washington could draft Heisman Trophy finalist pass rusher Chase Young second overall, too. There’s optimism about so much changing at once.

“Sometimes change is all right — it’s good,” Haskins said. “I’m really excited for the future.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Jay Gruden fired by Redskins after 0-5 start to 6th season
Carolina Panthers fire head coach Ron Rivera
Preview: Redskins face unknowns in opener against rebuilt Arizona
Judge says Redskins' trademark must be canceled; team to appeal
Column: Redskins' name may change, but not the hypocrisy

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries