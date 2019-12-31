Prescott Valley Police to provide internet safety materials for parents
Many local children received computers, tablets and cellphones for Christmas this year. Many of these kids are new to the internet. While the internet is a great place to learn, play and socialize with friends and family, there are many dangers that parents need to be aware of in order to educate their kids and keep them safe from predators and cyberbullies online.
Beginning Jan. 2, 2020, the Prescott Valley Police Department Support Services Division will have Internet Safety Kits available in the front lobby for parents to pick up free of charge. These kits are full of information for parents about the internet, applications available to their kids and other resources and websites to keep their little ones safe.
The department hopes to help provide our kids with the tools to be safe online while they learn to be socially responsible citizens and be aware of their digital footprint.
Prescott Valley Police Department can be contacted at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies, 911 for emergencies.
Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.
