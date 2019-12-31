Prescott Valley in Brief: Town to play host to open house events in January

Town to play host to open house events in January

Ever want to learn more about the Town of Prescott Valley? Here are some great opportunities for you.

Mark your calendars for the Town of Prescott Valley’s open house events. This is a chance for you to speak to department directors about anything from budget to volunteering.

Town staffers will be on hand to answer your questions about the 2020-21 budget, police, roads, utilities, water, growth, Parks and Recreation, the public library, and/or volunteer opportunities.

For more information, call 928-759-3100.

The open house’s remaining schedule is as follows:

• Tuesday, Jan. 7, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library’s Crystal Room, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd.;

• Tuesday, Jan. 14, 5:30 to 7 p.m., StoneRidge Community Center, 1300 N. Stoneridge Dr.; and,

• Wednesday, Jan. 15, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Pronghorn Ranch Clubhouse, 7051 N. Antelope Meadows Drive.

Master Gardener talk on indoor gardening Jan. 2 at PV Library

From 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, the Crystal Room on the third floor of the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., will play host to “Master Gardener Talk: Indoor Vegetable Gardening.”

The presenter, Master Gardener Association President Tricia Michelson, will cover basic indoor vegetable gardening and try to answer all of your major questions.

Which vegetables work best for gardening indoors? Pretty much everybody knows that you can grow herbs in your kitchen, but you can learn that lots of vegetables — and I mean lots! — are just as simple and low-maintenance to grow. Plus, you can grow them both in containers and indoors.

This free program requires no registration, but space is limited.

‘Overcomer’ is Monday Night Movie on Jan. 6

From 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, in the first-floor auditorium, the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., will present “Overcomer” as its Monday Night Movie of the month.

“Overcomer” stars Alex Kendrick, Ben Davies, Shari Rigby and Pricilla C. Shirer. The movie tells the story of a basketball coach who coaches an asthmatic teenage girl to achieve cross-country glory after the school’s basketball program is jeopardized by the relocation of the town’s manufacturing plant.

Note that the Monday Night Movie is now the first Monday of the month, rather than the third.

This free event requires no registration. For more information, call 928-759-3040.

‘Let’s Start Writing – in 100 Words’ in January at library

Prescott Valley Public Library will present the program, “Let’s Start Writing — in 100 Words,” from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on four Wednesdays, Jan. 8, 15, 22 and 29, in the Personal Computer (PC) Lab on the second floor.

The program is designed to generate ideas while helping participants become better 100-word writers. Come and create with us.

No registration is required, and space is limited. For more information, call 928-759-3040.

Be Creative Adult Art Class focuses on ‘Collographs’

Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., was awarded a 2019 Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) grant for “Be Creative at PVPL,” from noon to 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10 and 24 on the second floor of the Children’s Programming Room.

The grant will allow the library to offer monthly art classes designed for the age 50-plus community. For January’s classes, create your own original collograph, which is a print using fabric scraps, yarn, low-profile buttons or other objects to glue on cardboard.

Registration is required.

For classes, register online at pvlib.net/classes. For more information, call 928-759-3040.

This project is supported by the Arizona State Library, Archives & Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Second firearm safety class Jan. 13 at PV Library

From 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. is presenting “Firearm Safety: An Informational Presentation, Not a Hands-On Training.”

This class, which will take place in the Crystal Room on the third floor, teaches you how to safely handle firearms, including the proper techniques to unload, load and safely store firearms in the home.

The presentation will discuss the differences between pistols, revolvers, semi-automatic pistols, single-action and double-action triggers, and rifles. It will also give a short history of firearms, automatic rifles and “Legal for Purchase” AR Series Rifles, as well as rifles of various designs (bolt action, lever action, etc.) and shotguns.

Lewis Johnson will present the class. Johnson is a retired Army veteran with 10 years of various Infantry assignments. He earned his Green Beret and served in many assignments with the 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) until his retirement in 1997. He then became a Certified Peace Officer.

While working for the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Johnson served as a Detention Deputy, Detention Sergeant, Patrol Deputy, Field Training Deputy, and a SWAT and NARTA Instructor.

He helped design and instruct the Active Shooter training for NARTA, Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Subject Matter Expert in two Law Enforcement Subjects. He holds a bachelor’s in Criminal Justice and he conducts private Firearms Training.

No registration is needed, but space is limited. For more information, call 928-759-3040.

Town seeks applicants to fill vacancies on boards

The Town of Prescott Valley is accepting applications from area residents to serve on the Arts and Culture Commission, Building Board of Appeals, and Library Board of Trustees.

On the Arts and Culture Commission, there are two non-voting positions available. This commission serves in an advisory capacity to the Town Council on matters pertaining to the visual and performing arts and culture within Prescott Valley. It is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council, requiring some experience and knowledge of the arts and culture. This is a physical commission that requires lifting, bending and the ability to set up and tear down events.

First priority for membership is given to those who live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits; however, persons residing outside of the town limits who are uniquely qualified for membership may be considered for appointment.

Applicants are required to attend at least one Arts and Culture Commission meeting prior to an interview being scheduled.

For the Building Board of Appeals, this is a volunteer position filled by appointment of the Town Council. Those appointed must live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits. The board meets to review and decide appeals of town building staff decisions. The town encourages prospective board members with backgrounds in building, mechanical, plumbing and electrical trades to apply.

The town also is accepting applications from town residents to serve on the Library Board of Trustees. This is a volunteer position by appointment of the town council. This position requires general knowledge of library operations, policies and procedures. Those appointed must live within the Prescott Valley town limits.

Applications are available in the Executive Management Office, on the fourth floor of the Civic Center at 7501 E. Skoog Blvd., Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Applications will be accepted until the positions are filled. Prescott Valley Public Library.

Frank Talks presents ‘American Native: Native American’

From 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, in the Crystal Room on the third floor of the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., Frank Talks will present, “American Native: Native American.”

What is the experience of Native Americans in the U.S.? What is “Native”? What is “Indian”? What is “Indigenous”?

The experiences of Native Americans in the U.S. are complex, and filled with a rich history marked by pride, honor and achievement, and by political, religious and racial disparity. How does social media perpetuate stereotypes about Indians?

How can we learn to understand and appreciate the diverse culture, language and history of the “first people”? Develop skills and knowledge that will help you counter false narratives about Native Americans then and now.

Phoenix College’s Rowdy Duncan, who will lead the discussion, has worked in the field of diversity and inclusion for more than a decade.

This event is free and no registration is required. However, space is limited. For information, call 928-759-3040.

Yavapai College launches program to help students

Yavapai College, which serves more than 7,000 students in the quad-city area, has announced a new initiative designed to help students enroll and graduate on-time while unlocking tuition reimbursement benefits to offset the cost of their degrees.

To develop and operate the program, the college partnered with InsideTrack, a student success organization that supports thousands of programs in driving stronger enrollment, completion and career outcomes for students.

At a time when tuition-free college or “college promise” programs are on the rise, YC Promise offers Yavapai County residents who complete their high school diploma or GED an opportunity to earn a tuition-free degree at Yavapai College, if they complete the degree within seven semesters after graduation. The partnership will provide personalized coaching from InsideTrack’s professional coaches to 150 students participating in the program.

Utilizing a blend of structured and on-demand communication via voice, email and text messaging, InsideTrack coaches will work with students to develop critical, non-academic skills, such as time and stress management, planning and self-motivation, to help them successfully navigate challenges outside of the classroom, like balancing academic, campus and professional responsibilities. By providing support to help YC Promise students stay on track, the college aims to sustainably grow the program.

In addition to coaching students in the YC Promise program, Yavapai College also partnered with InsideTrack to better support potential students during the enrollment process.

Starting in late August, InsideTrack engaged nearly 1,300 prospective Yavapai College students, to help them enroll in the YC Promise program, as well as gather information for the institution about why students choose not to enroll at the college or opt into the YC Promise program.

Grants To You class set for March 21

Grants To You, an 18-year-old nonprofit organization whose goal is to provide training to volunteers who want to assist a nonprofit of their choice with their grant research and writing, is holding its next scheduled class Saturday, March 21, 2020. The class will be held at the Mountain Valley Regional Rehabilitation Hospital, 3700 N. Windsong Drive, in Prescott Valley, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information and to register, visit grantstoyou.org. Or call Paul Baskin and Shirley Baskin at 928-925-1058, or email info@grantstoyou.org.

Nominate man, woman, youth leader of the year

Every year Prescott Area Leadership takes the opportunity to recognize and honor those in the quad-city area who stand tall as leaders in our community. These individuals provide for a positive influence to others and those they represent.

Nominations for the 2020 Man, Woman, and Youth Leader of the Year are now open and may be submitted at https://prescottarealeadership.org/awards.

Nominees will be asked to take part in a mixer on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at which time all will be introduced and asked to share a few words about themselves and their leadership traits.

A select group will then review all nominations in order to narrow down the field to two runners-up in each of the four categories (man, woman, female youth, and male youth) with the selections being made as part of the Prescott Area Leadership Awards Banquet on Tuesday, April 7.

Proceeds from these events are used to foster development of effective leadership skills in our community youth. These efforts include awarding of scholarships to each of the male and female Youth Leaders of the Year, as well as $500 each to the male and female finalists, and to fund Quad-city youth participation in the annual Prescott Area Youth Leadership Academy.

For further insight or to become a sponsor feel free to contact Amore Cianciola at amore@hassayampainn.com or 928-777-9550.