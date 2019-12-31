OFFERS
Prescott Free Clinic hosts Bunco Bash for Breast Care event

Prescott Free Clinic is hosting the Bunco Bash for Breast Care on Feb. 8, 2020 at the Prescott Resort and Conference Center from 2 to 5 p.m. (Courier Stock Image)

Originally Published: December 31, 2019 5:42 p.m.

Prescott Free Clinic is hosting the Bunco Bash for Breast Care on Feb. 8, 2020 at the Prescott Resort and Conference Center from 2 to 5 p.m. The game of bunco is fun, exciting and easy to play. In addition to the game, there will be hors d’oeuvres and refreshments, a chocolate fountain, a cash bar, a photo booth and plenty of raffle items and prizes to win! Tickets are $20, and all proceeds from this event will go directly to providing breast cancer treatment services in Northern Arizona for low-income or uninsured patients. Purchase tickets at http://www.chcy.org/Bunco or any one of the three Community Health Center of Yavapai locations in Prescott, Prescott Valley and Cottonwood.

The money raised from this event goes towards sustaining a comprehensive breast cancer screening, diagnosis, and treatment program for low-income uninsured or underinsured individuals in northern Arizona called Treatment Link. Annually, at CHCY locations alone, the Treatment Link program enables the screening of more than 1,000 uninsured or underinsured low-income women. When any of these women are diagnosed with breast cancer, Treatment Link provides a lifeline by covering treatment costs. Treatment of one uninsured breast cancer patient typically costs $20,000 or more. The goal of screening is to catch cancers early, and early-stage cancers are not only easier to treat than later-stage cancer, but the chance of survival is much higher.

Since 1993, Prescott Free Clinic has met the needs of residents in Yavapai County by providing medical services to patients who are low-income or do not have insurance.

Originally started by three local nursing students and staffed entirely by volunteers, the demand for services was so great that Prescott Free Clinic entered into a partnership with Yavapai County to form Community Health Center of Yavapai (CHCY). For 17 years, CHCY has continued to provide comprehensive, integrated primary health care to all patients, regardless of insurance status or ability to pay. CHCY operates three health centers in Prescott, Prescott Valley and Cottonwood and employs more than 100 people. Collectively, CHCY served more than 13,000 patients last year, of which 41 percent were uninsured.

Information provided by Prescott Free Clinic.

Contact
