Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Dec. 31
Prescott Fire Department recognizes citizen for helping client in need

Larry Gray (left) is presented with a Certificate of Appreciation for his actions along with a department challenge coin and a gift certificate. (Prescott Fire Department/Courtesy)

Originally Published: December 31, 2019 2:26 p.m.

A number of months ago, Larry Gray was offering up his time as a volunteer driver for Prescott Meals on Wheels, when he arrived at the residence of a client who failed to answer the door during his delivery.

Following a couple of attempts, Mr. Gray opted to try the door as he found it extraordinarily odd that the client didn’t acknowledge his presence. Upon opening the door, he noticed the elderly client had fallen down and appeared to have a reduced level of consciousness.

Larry reacted immediately by calling 911 to summon paramedics while he engaged with the patient and provided her care and comfort.

According to Chief Dennis Light, “Larry’s actions aimed at caring for the patient and having the presence of mind to call for emergency medical services most certainly saved this person’s life”. Chief Light went on to say, “Larry truly has a heart for community service. He served his country in the Marine Corps, completed a career in public safety, and continues giving back through organizations such as Meals on Wheels, the Prescott Area Wildland Urban Interface Commission, and the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve organization.”

Although somewhat belated, on Monday Dec. 30, the Prescott Fire Department had the opportunity to recognize Larry for his actions. At a private reception held at Fire Station 71, members from the Prescott Meals on Wheels staff, and representatives of the Prescott Fire Department, presented Larry with a Certificate of Appreciation for his actions along with a department challenge coin and a gift certificate.

Information provided by the Prescott Fire Department.

