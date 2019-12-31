Obituary Notice: Rita J. Bernatz

Rita J. Bernatz, 86, of Port Charlotte, Florida and previously of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away on December 13, 2019. She was born on April 4, 1933 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Port Charlotte United Methodist Church, 21075 Quesada Ave., in Port Charlotte, Florida. Rita will be laid to rest in Phoenix. Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation, of Punta Gorda, Florida.