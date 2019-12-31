Obituary: Leo C. Henzl Jr.

Leo C. Henzl, Jr., 76, of Prescott, Arizona., passed away on September 19, 2019, after a long illness. He was born in Scranton, Penn., the first of four children born to Mary Alice (Wilkins) and Leo C. Henzl, Sr. The family relocated many times during Leo’s childhood and adolescence due to his father’s military career, living in half a dozen states and in Germany.

Leo graduated from high school in New Jersey, then attended Lafayette College in Easton, Penn. After a year, he transferred to East Stroudsburg (PA) State College.

He earned a Bachelor’s degree in English, graduating with the highest academic average. He taught high school English in northeastern Pennsylvania for several years, and then accepted a position with Eastman Kodak in Rochester, NY, for several years.

Leo had many interests in his life, including literature, music, and photography. However, even early in life he developed a passion for astronomy, and while still in high school he worked part-time to buy several fine telescopes.

As an adult, he combined his astronomy fascination with photography and in the 1970’s, Leo was widely regarded as one of the premier amateur astrophotographers in the United States. His celestial photographs frequently graced the pages of astronomy magazines and he served as a technical editor and wrote a monthly column for Astronomy magazine.

Leo was also an invited participant on several “solar eclipse cruises”, on which he would give lectures, lending his expertise to other attendees. During this time, Leo was also a successful sales representative for a leading producer of fine amateur telescopes, Celestron Pacific in Torrance, Calif.

In 1980, Leo moved to Prescott, which had an active amateur-astronomy community and a reputation as an excellent location for celestial viewing and photography. Although Leo’s local telescope and supplies business enjoyed success at first, he eventually had to close it due to the deep economic recession that began at about then.

He undertook various jobs for several years, like working as a traveling-sales rep for suppliers of automotive and industrial parts.

When the Macintosh computer came out in the mid-80’s, Leo started a small company called “Letter Perfect”, designing and producing custom business forms and cards, as well as other graphic design projects. Leo also took breathtaking photos of the Prescott environs and particularly many of the stunning photos of the Yavapai County Courthouse and plaza bedecked in Christmas lights over the years, as well as the Christmas mugs for years 2000 and 2001.

Leo is survived by Anne, his beloved wife of 36 years, his two daughters, Kelly and Patricia from a previous marriage, and his stepdaughter, Amity. He was preceded in death by his sister Patricia. His brother Michael resides in Harrisburg, Mo., and his sister Mary in Scranton, Penn.

Information provided by survivors.