Mengarelli: Looking forward to another successful year in Prescott in 2020

Ground will be broken on the new Prescott Regional Airport passenger terminal in early January. The construction will be part of a busy 2020 in Prescott.

Greg Mengarelli, Special to the Courier
Originally Published: December 31, 2019 4:36 p.m.

Happy New Year! Not only are we embarking on a new year here in Prescott, we are ringing in the start of a new decade in 2020. As I begin my second term as mayor, I look forward to working with the City Council and staff as we continue to pursue our vision for the future and dive deeper into existing issues.

AIRPORT SUCCESS

With ongoing dedication from staff and our representatives at the state level, Prescott Regional Airport was able to secure $10 million in grant funding for the new airport passenger terminal. The ceremonial groundbreaking will be held in January and kicks off the 14-month project for what will culminate in a truly beautiful and functional space for the Prescott Airport. Ongoing additional flights through United Express are making our airport a true regional destination and opening the doors to our city in positive ways.

Eviation continues work on its landmark “Alice” aircraft right here in Prescott. The company’s selection of the region as a center for this truly innovative work is providing opportunities for Embry-Riddle and Yavapai College students, and will put our community on the map in aeronautical development.

HILTON GARDEN INN

Work continues at the future site of the Hilton Garden Inn at Montezuma and Sheldon streets. This exciting project represents a successful collaborative community partnership between the city, Prescott College, Arizona Public Service (APS) and area historians. The ability to preserve and incorporate the Sam Hill Warehouse and railroad trestle has been an integral part of the project.

Prescott has a rich history, and it is important for us to preserve that history as we work toward updates and improvements that will continue to benefit the future of our hometown. There will be positive impacts on Granite Creek Park and the former APS utility yard as well, and the project will truly tie this area to our bustling downtown via the continually improving Granite Creek Corridor.

As we continue to see the site come together, we can look forward to something remarkable for the area.

WHISKEY ROW ALLEY

Another collaborative project that we are incredibly proud of is the enhancements to Whiskey Row Alley. Once an avoided part of our downtown corridor, the alley has attracted the attention of city staff, business owners, community members and artists in order to revitalize and enhance the alley for residents and visitors alike.

The addition of a mural that is iconically reflective of our community, and ongoing cleanup and lighting enhancements are making the alley an integral part of downtown, and will be an opportunity for business owners with alley access to be even more successful. Continued improvements to the adjoining Granite Street Parking Lot will also improve safety in the area.

ARIZONA ECO DEVELOPMENT

It’s no surprise that the city has continued extensive conversations and negotiations with Arizona Eco Development in an effort to develop an annexation agreement that conserves as much of our beloved Granite Dells as possible, while still allowing the property owner to exercise private property rights.

Last month, the council worked with the community in an ongoing effort to make the process as transparent as possible and conducted a Special Study Session Meeting, giving all parties the opportunity to come together and discuss the future of an area held dear to us all. This is a very complex and important development, and we will continue to dedicate the time necessary to it to ensure a positive and successful outcome that reflects what is best for our community.

CONTINUED UPDATES & REVIEW OF THE CITY WATER POLICY

With the adoption of the city’s updated water policy in November 2019 and the formation of the Mayor’s Commission on Sewer & Water Connections, staff and council members continue to work on policy enhancements that make sense for the community and that continue to preserve our most precious resource.

We look forward to receiving an updated report from Gary Woodard so his water model can be incorporated into our water policy, and will continue to work with the public throughout this ongoing process.

We have much to look forward to in 2020, and I look forward to sharing it with all of you!

Greg Mengarelli is mayor of the City of Prescott, now in his second term.

