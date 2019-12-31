OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Dec. 31
44.0
Mayor Palguta, partner Procknow lead Dancing for the Stars’ fundraising for local Boys & Girls Clubs

From left, Dancing for the Stars 2020 event celebrities include Dr. Lisa Rhine, Kell Palguta, Alexa Scholl, Kelly Soldwedel, J.C. Trujillo, Anne-Marie Szabo, Skyler Reeves (front), John Dunkel, Maggie Tidaback, and Dr. Bob Raber (kneeling). (Dancing for the Stars/Courtesy)

By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: December 31, 2019 4:41 p.m.

In the latest standings for the 2020 Dancing for the Stars fundraiser to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Arizona, Prescott Valley Mayor Kell Palguta and his dance partner, Jamie Procknow, lead in money raised, albeit not in votes cast.

Of the 10 participating dancing pairs, Palguta and Procknow generated $58,520 from 13 sponsors and had garnered 168 votes as of Dec. 27.

All of the money that the pairs are raising will remain in Prescott, Prescott Valley and Chino Valley. Palguta said his goal is to generate $75,000 for the cause.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Arizona operates a clubhouse and administration office at 335 E. Aubrey St., a clubhouse at 8201 E. Loos Drive in Prescott Valley, and a teen center at 1527 Road 1 East in Chino Valley.

Celebrities included in the 2020 event include Western News & Info Associate Vice President Kelly Soldwedel, Yavapai College President Dr. Lisa Rhine, Anne-Marie Szabo, Maggie Tidaback, Prescott City Councilmember Alexa Scholl, Prescott Frontier Days General Manager J.C. Trujillo, Bob Raber, Skyler Reeves and John Dunkel.

All of the celebrity dancers and their dancing partners (listed below) were revealed at The Grand Highland Hotel in downtown Prescott during a party on Oct. 30.

Here is a listing, as of Dec. 27, for the nine other dancing pairs, besides Palguta and Procknow, in descending order based on their total amount of money raised so far.

• John Dunkel (celebrity) and Marina Rogova O’Brien (dancer): Dunkel and Rogova O’Brien have raised $38,760 from 18 sponsors with 419 votes cast.

• Dr. Lisa Rhine (celebrity) and Daniel Garcia (dancer): Rhine and Garcia have generated $27,370 from six sponsors with 236 votes cast.

• Dr. Bob Raber (celebrity) and Beth Raber (dancer): The Rabers have raised $22,640 from 12 sponsors with 192 votes cast.

• Kelly Soldwedel (celebrity) and Zach Leonard (dancer): Soldwedel and Leonard have generated $22,200 from 10 sponsors with 183 votes cast.

• Skyler Reeves (celebrity) and Alexis Pursell (dancer): Reeves and Pursell have raised $15,600 from five sponsors with 120 votes cast.

• Anne-Marie Szabo (celebrity) and Kevin Smith (dancer): Szabo and Smith have generated $15,510 from 10 sponsors with 47 votes cast.

• Alexa Scholl (celebrity) and Patrick Wilcox (dancer): Scholl and Wilcox have raised $7,150 from three sponsors with 10 votes cast.

• J.C. Trujillo (celebrity) and Carie Huges (dancer): Trujillo and Hughes have generated $5,440 from two sponsors with seven votes cast.

• Maggie Tidaback (celebrity) and Sarah Hinson (dancer): Tidaback and Hinson have raised $4,590 from three sponsors with 19 votes cast.

Dancing for the Stars 2020 will take place at the Prescott Elks Theater on April 18.

For more information about Dancing for the Stars, including how to buy tickets, vote and/or donate money to a pair of dancers, visit dancingforthestars.net.

