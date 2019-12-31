OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Dec. 31
Weather  44.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Man gets 18 years in prison for attempting to kill volunteer

Gregory Niedermeyer, 53, sits chained to a wheelchair with his head down and eyes closed during his trial sentencing at the Yavapai County Jail in Camp Verde on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. (Max Efrein/Courier)

Gregory Niedermeyer, 53, sits chained to a wheelchair with his head down and eyes closed during his trial sentencing at the Yavapai County Jail in Camp Verde on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. (Max Efrein/Courier)

By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: December 31, 2019 6:07 p.m.

Maintaining his refusal to cooperate with law enforcement to the bitter end, Gregory Niedermeyer kept his head down and eyes closed throughout his sentencing on Monday, Dec. 30.

The 53-year-old Ash Fork man had been found guilty by a 12-member jury in Nov. of attempting to kill a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) volunteer with two different rifles on July 9, 2015.

At no time during the 10-day trial did Niedermeyer attend the proceedings. He instead refused to leave his jail cell, even when he was summoned to be sentenced at the Yavapai County Superior Court in Prescott on Dec. 16.

To limit any chance of confrontation, Yavapai County Superior Court Judge Tina Ainley decided the sentencing would take place inside Yavapai County’s jail in Camp Verde, where Niedermeyer has been held in custody for more than four-and-a-half years. She made it clear that jail personnel must get him to the sentencing “by any means necessary.”

What they ended up doing was chaining him to a wheelchair and rolling him into the courtroom, where he remained completely silent and expressionless for the 30-minute proceeding.

The prosecution, headed by Joshua Fisher with the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office, asked that Niedermeyer receive 21 years in prison for his actions.

Niedermeyer’s defense attorney, Craig Williams, disputed this and asked that the sentence only be 10.5 years.

Ainley decided 18 years was the appropriate prison term. Niedermeyer was credited 1,634 days for time served in the Yavapai County Jail.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Ash Fork man guilty of attempted murder
Man accused in shooting of volunteer deputy sentenced on other charges
Man gets 8 years in prison for transporting fentanyl, meth through Yavapai County
Man who shot Sheriff’s volunteer gets 15 years in prison
Trial begins for man accused of shooting sheriff’s office volunteer

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries