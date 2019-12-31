Man gets 18 years in prison for attempting to kill volunteer

Maintaining his refusal to cooperate with law enforcement to the bitter end, Gregory Niedermeyer kept his head down and eyes closed throughout his sentencing on Monday, Dec. 30.

The 53-year-old Ash Fork man had been found guilty by a 12-member jury in Nov. of attempting to kill a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) volunteer with two different rifles on July 9, 2015.

At no time during the 10-day trial did Niedermeyer attend the proceedings. He instead refused to leave his jail cell, even when he was summoned to be sentenced at the Yavapai County Superior Court in Prescott on Dec. 16.

To limit any chance of confrontation, Yavapai County Superior Court Judge Tina Ainley decided the sentencing would take place inside Yavapai County’s jail in Camp Verde, where Niedermeyer has been held in custody for more than four-and-a-half years. She made it clear that jail personnel must get him to the sentencing “by any means necessary.”

What they ended up doing was chaining him to a wheelchair and rolling him into the courtroom, where he remained completely silent and expressionless for the 30-minute proceeding.

The prosecution, headed by Joshua Fisher with the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office, asked that Niedermeyer receive 21 years in prison for his actions.

Niedermeyer’s defense attorney, Craig Williams, disputed this and asked that the sentence only be 10.5 years.

Ainley decided 18 years was the appropriate prison term. Niedermeyer was credited 1,634 days for time served in the Yavapai County Jail.

