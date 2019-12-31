Letter: You are fired!

Editor:

President Donald J. Trump is for Donald J. Trump only. He has manipulated, schemed against, and degraded everyone who is not in lock step with his ego.

I made a mistake in the 2016 election; I voted for Donald J. Trump.

It is time the United States Congress take a page from the infamous Donald J. Trump playbook and tell him: “You are fired!”

Donald Scott Aper

Chino Valley