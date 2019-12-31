Kobritz: NBA proposes changes to season

Give NBA Commissioner Adam Silver credit. From the day he succeeded David Stern he has been pushing the envelope, proposing one novel idea after another in an effort to keep the league relevant.



His most recent brainstorm would revolutionize the league schedule and playoffs, changes his critics claim would go too far in the name of entertainment and television ratings. The ratings are down at this point in the season, providing the commissioner additional motivation to explore unfamiliar territory.





Among the changes being discussed are 1) reseeding the final four teams in the playoffs, which would eliminate the Eastern and Western conference finals; 2) two, four-team, postseason play-in tournaments for the final two spots in each conference; and 3) a reduction in the regular season from 82 to 78 games to make way for an in-season tournament.



The first two proposals may make the regular season more relevant and the playoffs more exciting. In fact, reseeding the final four teams isn’t new – it’s currently being done in the WNBA. But the idea of an in-season tournament has been panned unmercifully. It’s modeled after the European soccer-style tournaments, which begin with group play followed by an eight-team knockout phase. While the idea has meaning and tradition for fans, clubs and players across the pond, it conflicts with our history and familiarity, where the only tournament that matters is the postseason.



Getting players and owners to buy into Silver’s proposal may be as futile as convincing them to adopt another European soccer concept in North America: relegation. That’s something neither the public nor the owners would tolerate.



The league office hopes to introduce the tourney, along with the other proposed format tweaks, in time for the 2021-22 season, the NBA’s 75th anniversary. The first hurdle is a favorable vote of the league’s owners, which could come as early as April’s meeting of the board of governors. One owner, the Dallas Mavericks’ irrepressible Mark Cuban, has weighed in publicly against the proposals. He trashed the ideas in a series of tweets, calling them “so dumb.”

The league is also proposing an additional first round draft pick to the winner of the in-season tournament, a suggestion that drew the particular ire of Cuban.













The NBA Players’ Association also has to approve any changes, per the terms of their Collective Bargaining Agreement with the league. As an enticement, the league is reportedly offering to pay each player $1 million to participate in the in-season tournament. With the average player salary north of $7.5 million and 50 players earning more than $20 million annually – 20 of them more than $30 million per year – the amount seems like a pittance. Players can earn more by selling a sponsorship on one of their social media accounts. Today’s players are more concerned with wear and tear on their bodies than money.

Exactly how many of Silver’s ideas will be adopted remains to be seen, but give the commissioner his due. He would rather be proactive than reactive, unlike some of his counterparts in other sports leagues.

Jordan Kobritz is a non-practicing attorney and CPA, former Minor League Baseball team owner and current investor in MiLB teams. He is a professor in the Sport Management Department at SUNY Cortland and maintains the blog, sportsbeyondthelines.com. The opinions contained in this column are the author’s. Kobritz can be reached by email at jordan.kobritz@cortland.edu.