Juvenile's arrest in Prescott Valley leads to recovery of stolen vehicles, other items

Originally Published: December 31, 2019 4:55 p.m.

On Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, Prescott Valley Police Department patrol officers arrested a 16-year-old male who was in possession of a stolen vehicle. Inside of the vehicle were keys to another stolen vehicle which was also recovered, along with several stolen items from multiple suspected burglaries in Yavapai County. The arrest was made in Mountain Valley Park, 8600 East Nace Lane, Prescott Valley. The juvenile was booked into the Yavapai Juvenile Detention Center.

Prescott Valley Police Detectives are continuing the investigation in collaboration with other quad-city agencies where the crimes occurred.

The Prescott Valley Police Department reminds everyone that there are consequences to our actions. Juveniles arrested for certain felonies may be tried in the court system as adults, which means their arrests remain on their records throughout their lifetime.

Citizen involvement in observing suspicious activity and then notifying the police department goes a long way in keeping our community safe. If you see something, say something.

Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department

